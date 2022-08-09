Weah's girlfriend confirms he shot her estranged husband

Talaya Hinson confirmed Tuesday that her boyfriend Alexander Weah fatally shot her estranged husband in the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment complex on Aug. 3, but says Weah “snapped” after receiving ongoing threats from James Michael Hinson, the husband.

On top of that, Hinson said that Weah planned to turn himself in to Charlotte authorities last Friday, two days after her husband’s death.

Instead, Weah was fatally shot that morning by police officers in the parking lot of a Speedway convenience store in Clemmons.

Authorities said that Weah fired at officers during an arrest attempt at the store just off Interstate 40 and that they returned fire, killing Weah.

But Talaya Hinson, who was there, says that Weah was shot twice in the back as he fled from officers, and that he was shot four more times after he reached for his gun and fired once.

A Greensboro police officer was struck by a bullet from Weah’s gun and received non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of his death, Weah was forbidden from having a gun under a domestic violence restraining order obtained by his wife.

In a telephone interview, Hinson said that she had separated from her husband Michael Hinson in March. The couple had a daughter who is now 4, and on the day her husband was shot, he had driven over to give back Talaya’s food stamp card.

Weah had moved in with Talaya Hinson in July, and she described him as her fiancée. She said that her estranged husband became confrontational with Weah after that, threatening to put him “in a body bag” and calling him by a racial slur. Weah was a Black man from Liberia, and Michael Hinson was white. Talaya Hinson is carrying Weah’s unborn child.

According to Talaya Hinson, on Aug. 3, a Wednesday, she and Weah were in Weah’s car and had pulled up to her apartment complex parking lot near Michael Hinson, who had come over in his car. Talaya Hinson said she got out of her car and approached Michael Hinson’s car, and that they started arguing while their daughter stood nearby.

Tears and a scream

During the argument, Talaya Hinson said, her estranged husband began pulling on her shirt and the little girl cried and told him to stop because he was “hurting mommy.”

“That’s when Alex jumped out of his car ... and (said) ‘What’s your problem, let her go.’ “ Talaya Hinson said. She said Michael Hinson told Weah that he “was next” and called him by a racial slur. Hinson let go of her shirt, she said, and she took her daughter inside the apartment and came right back out. (Weah and Talaya Hinson were staying with her mother.)

“I tried to run back out and by that time Michael was opening up his door, he stepped his foot out, he had his hand on his waist, like in his shorts like he had something, and I heard Alex scream, ‘Don’t do it, drop it,’ “ before firing a bullet at Michael Hinson that struck him in the chest, Talaya Hinson said.

Weah drove off after shooting Michael Hinson. Talaya Hinson said she got into her husband’s car and tried to put pressure on the wound and keep his head up while calling 911 at the same time.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, emergency responders came to the scene of the shooting and pronounced Michael Hinson dead at the scene.

According to Talaya Hinson, Michael Hinson was supposed to drop off the food stamp card and then leave. But he had found out that she was planning to move in with Weah the following weekend, and became angry about that on the day Weah shot him.

Police investigators questioned Talaya Hinson at the crime scene, she said.

“I told them everything,” she said. Investigators asked if she could talk to Weah or do anything to convince him to turn himself in.

Hinson says she told police that Weah was scared.

“That’s why he took off,” she said. “He’s an African. He was scared. Not to be racist, but he just shot a white man. And he was scared. I saw it in his face.”

Police also told Hinson they found no gun on her husband. Hinson said her husband had brought a gun to the apartment several weeks ago and had threatened to shoot Weah the next time he saw him.

On Thursday, the day between the shooting of Michael Hinson and Weah’s own death, Weah and Hinson and the 4-year-old went to Greensboro and visited Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe water park, Talaya Hinson said. She wasn’t sure what her daughter might have witnessed, she said, and wanted to give the little girl a distraction.

To turn himself in

“On Thursday, he told me Friday morning he was going to turn himself in,” she said. “I had stayed up all night talking to that man, crying, pleading begging for him to turn himself in. That’s why we left and checked out of the room at 7:30 (a.m.). We got to the gas station about 8 o’clock. We were going to put gas in the car and head back to Charlotte, and I was going to drop him off downtown so he could turn himself in. That was the plan.”

Authorities said five police officers — four from Greensboro and one from Charlotte-Mecklenburg — shot at Weah during the arrest attempt in Clemmons. The Greensboro Police Department is not identifying its officers involved in the shooting, but said they are on administrative duty pending an internal investigation.

The Winston-Salem Journal made public records request for the names of the officers. Kurt Brenneman, the public information request tracking administrator for the Greensboro Police Department, did not provide a reason for why the police department is not releasing the names. The police department is also not releasing any information about the officers’ salary or information about whether the officers had previously been demoted or suspended.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not responded to the Journal’s request for information about its officer.

Under state law, certain information about law-enforcement officers is public, including names and salaries. Both the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office routinely release the names and other information about officers involved in such shootings.

Hinson said she doesn’t know why Weah didn’t go ahead and surrender when the police officer confronted him with a drawn gun at the door of the Speedway on Lewisville Clemmons Road.

The arrest effort on Friday may have been in Clemmons, but was mainly an operation of Greensboro and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police along with the State Bureau of Investigation.

The official statement from Greensboro police says that on Friday, officers “made contact with the suspect while he was exiting the gas station,” and that as officers approached, “an exchange of gunfire occurred.

“During the exchange of gunfire, the suspect fired his weapon, striking Greensboro Police Officer M.J. Ambrosio,” the report reads. “The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.”

However, Hinson has been telling a very different account since the day of the shooting. According to Hinson, Weah ran and was shot by an officer twice before he reached for his own weapon and fired.

Hinson said officers told her on Friday that they fired at Weah because they saw he had a gun.

Greensboro police have not said whether Ambrosio fired his weapon but did say he has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries, authorities said.

Prior offenses

Michael Hinson, Talaya Hinson’s husband, pleaded guilty in August 2011 in Mecklenburg Superior Court to several charges, including first-degree burglary and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The charges were consolidated into one and he received a sentence of a minimum of five years, 4 months and a maximum of seven years, 2 months in prison, according to court records.

Meanwhile, at the time of his death, Weah was under a court order not to carry a gun. Malika Weah, his estranged wife, obtained the order after alleging multiple occasions when her husband had threatened to use a gun.

During a July 1 argument, she said, her husband pulled a concealed gun from his waistband and threatened her brother who was at her home.

Court documents said Malika Weah was able to convince her husband to put the gun away, but that later he pulled out a different handgun from a bookbag. Alexander Weah then threatened to shoot up the house, the court order said.

The order said that Alexander Weah frequently carried guns and that there was a May incident in which the couple got into an argument over a cell phone. On that occasion, she said, he threatened to get into a shootout that would put their year-old daughter in the crossfire if police were called. Malika Weah went to her car to call the police. When she got back to her front door, Alexander Weah was wearing a bulletproof vest and had a gun in his hand, the order said.

Despite those allegations, Malika Weah said after her husband’s death that he was not a violent man.

“If things didn’t go his way, he was hot-headed,” she said.