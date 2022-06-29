 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wife accused of shooting, killing Seagrove firefighter

  • Updated
  • 0

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Randolph County woman is facing a murder charge following the death of a Seagrove firefighter, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers came to a residence on Ridge Road on Saturday after getting a report about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim as local firefighter Mishael James “MJ” Auman. Emergency Medical Services took Mj to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives and the District Attorney’s Office determined there was probable cause to arrest Heather Hicks Auman, MJ’s wife, on a murder charge in connection with her husband’s death.

On Wednesday, Heather was arrested at her home and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where she was served the warrant for first-degree murder.

Heather was denied bond and will have a first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Friday.

People are also reading…

The investigation is active and ongoing.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Dubai center where sick turtles recover before returning to sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert