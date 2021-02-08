Wife of Capitol riot suspect from Pilot Mountain is also accused in connection with Jan. 6 events.

The wife of a Pilot Mountain man who has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot now faces accusations that she, too, engaged in disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds and went into a restricted area without authority.

A criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Feb. 5 identified the woman as Virginia Marie Spencer, also known as Jenny Spencer, who was interviewed by the FBI along with her husband Christopher Spencer on Jan. 19.

The court document does not indicate whether Virginia Spencer has been served with the charge.

The two charges in the complaint against Virginia Spencer are almost the same as two filed against Christopher Spencer on Jan. 18, one day before the pair were interviewed. Christopher Spencer faces an additional charge of obstruction of justice. He was the first North Carolina resident arrested for allegedly taking part in the attempted coup in Washington, the FBI said.