Wife of Pilot Mountain Capitol riot suspect is also accused in connection with Jan. 6 events

Virginia Spencer told investigators that she and her husband entered the Capitol building because they were forced to by the pressure of a crowd behind them that was pushing forward, and that after being inside for about 15 minutes, they left through the first exit they encountered.

Investigators said that video footage from the Capitol incursion does not show the Spencers actively looking for an exit, and that footage shows Virginia Spencer using her phone inside the building in what appeared to be an effort to record events taking place, despite her assertion that she didn't take any pictures or video once inside the Capitol.

During the event, investigators said, Virginia Spencer wore a gray knit cap, a black facemask and a jacket with an anti-gun-control message: "F--- gun control," with the letters F and K formed by weapons positioned accordingly.

The criminal complaint says that video footage showed that Virginia Spencer was near her husband when he engaged in various acts that are mentioned in the complaint filed against him.

According to that charge, Christopher Spencer joined a crowd repeatedly chanting "Who's house? Our house!" and "Stop the Steal," reflecting their belief that the election victory had been stolen from Trump.