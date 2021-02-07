Wife of Pilot Mountain Capitol riot suspect is also accused in connection with Jan. 6 events

The wife of a Pilot Mountain man who has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot now faces accusations that she, too, engaged in disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds and went into a restricted area without authority.
A criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Feb. 5 identified the woman as Virginia Marie Spencer, also known as Jenny Spencer, who was interviewed by the FBI along with her husband Christopher Spencer on Jan. 19.
The court document does not indicate whether Virginia Spencer has been served with the charge.
The two charges in the complaint against Virginia Spencer are almost the same as two filed against Christopher Spencer on Jan. 18, one day before the couple were interviewed. Christopher Spencer faces an additional charge of obstruction of justice.
According to the criminal complaint, Virginia Spencer told investigators that she and her husband had decided to go to Washington as part of a caravan organized by ENoCH, a Twitter personality. The Spencers met up with the caravan but ultimately drove by themselves to Washington, where they parked and walked to a rally in support of (now former) President Donald Trump.
When Trump mentioned marching to the Capitol, Virginia Spencer told investigators, she and her husband made their way toward the building.
Virginia Spencer told investigators that she and her husband entered the Capitol building because they were forced to by the pressure of a crowd behind them that was pushing forward, and that after being inside for about 15 minutes, they left through the first exit they encountered.
Investigators said that video footage from the Capitol incursion does not show the Spencers actively looking for an exit, and that footage shows Virginia Spencer using her phone inside the building in what appeared to be an effort to record events taking place, despite her assertion that she didn't take any pictures or video once inside the Capitol.
During the event, investigators said, Virginia Spencer wore a gray knit cap, a black facemask and a jacket with an anti-gun-control message: "F--- gun control," with the letters F and K formed by weapons positioned accordingly.
The criminal complaint says that video footage showed that Virginia Spencer was near her husband when he engaged in various acts that are mentioned in the complaint filed against him.
According to that charge, Christopher Spencer joined a crowd repeatedly chanting "Who's house? Our house!" and "Stop the Steal," reflecting their belief that the election victory had been stolen from Trump.
Later, Christopher Spencer wondered aloud where the office was of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, investigators said, and shouted for people to kick open the door leading to the U.S. House chamber, where lawmakers had gathered for the official count of the electoral college vote, and where a crowd was trying to push its way into the chamber.
The only direct comments Virginia Spencer made in video footage and mentioned by investigators in the criminal complaint against her occurred in connection with an encounter between Virginia Spencer and a law enforcement officer.
Investigators said that the video shows that after appearing to speak to the officer, Virginia Spencer walked back to talk with her husband and said something that was partly unintelligible, but ended with the phrase, "this is not only for us, this is for y'all too."
The criminal complaint says specifically that there is probable cause to believe that Spencer violated two laws: One is a law that prohibits using threatening or abusive language and engaging in disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds or demonstrating inside the Capitol.
The other law prohibits entering into or remaining in a restricted area with the intent of disrupting orderly government business.
