Wife of Wake Forest basketball staffer charged with embezzling from Make-A-Wish Iowa

The wife of a Wake Forest University basketball staff member was arrested Thursday on charges that she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a charity organization she once led, according to court documents.

Jennifer Teresa Woodley, 40, of the 1300 block of Stonecraft Court in Winston-Salem, was booked at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Thursday on two counts of first-degree theft and one count of the unauthorized use of a credit card. She was released on a $30,000 bond, Lt. Ryan Evans of the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Woodley's husband, Matt Woodley, is special assistant to the head basketball coach at Wake Forest.

Woodley served as CEO and president of Make-A-Wish Iowa until the organization dismissed her in July after financial irregularities were discovered, the Des Moines Register reported. Woodley took the job as president and chief executive in August 2019. She had a personal connection to Make-A-Wish before she joined because her daughter, Molly, received a wish to go to Walt Disney World Resort. Both of her daughters have required brain surgery, the Des Moines Register reported. The couple has four children.