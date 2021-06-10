Wilkesboro woman faces additional charges in fatal traffic incident

A Wilkesboro woman is facing additional charges in connection with the deaths of two people in a hit-and-run incident on Sunday.

On its Facebook page, the Wilkesboro Police Department said that Kelly Diane Snapp, 43, is charged with two counts of felony death by motor vehicle.

Snapp also is charged with two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, according to court records.

Snapp was being held in the Wilkes County Jail with her bond set at $500,000, police said. Snapp is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.

Police found a man and woman dead about 2:30 p.m. Sunday underneath the Curtis Bridge in Wilkesboro, according to WGHP/FOX8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.

The victims were identified as Chase Eugene Crawford, 35, and Stephanie Lynn Chahoy, 40, both of North Wilkesboro, the television station reported.

Crawford and Chahoy were walking along the bridge over the Yadkin River when they were struck by a vehicle and knocked off the bridge, Wilkesboro police told the television station.

Investigators then linked Snapp to the incident.

