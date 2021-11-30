William Coleman Scott indicted in killings of his mother and grandmother, attempting killing of Winston-Salem police officer

Hanes Park shooting suspect William Coleman Scott has been indicted on charges that he killed his mother and grandmother, then tried to kill a police officer during a chase.

A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Scott, 27, on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother, Kimberly Kyle Scott, and his grandmother, Glenda Snow Corriher. He was also indicted on one count of attempted first-degree murder based on allegations that he shot at Sgt. Peter T. Watkins.

The indictments mean that Scott's criminal cases move to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date will be set or a plea arrangement negotiated.

Scott is accused of shooting up a police substation on June 14, then leading Winston-Salem police officers on both a car chase and later a foot chase through Hanes Park, all the while shooting at police officers. Three police officers, including Watkins, shot Scott, injuring him.