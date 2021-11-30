William Coleman Scott indicted in killings of his mother and grandmother, attempting killing of Winston-Salem police officer

Hanes Park shooting suspect William Coleman Scott has been indicted on charges that he killed his mother and grandmother, then tried to kill a police officer during a chase.
A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Scott, 27, on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother, Kimberly Kyle Scott, and his grandmother, Glenda Snow Corriher. He was also indicted on one count of attempted first-degree murder based on allegations that he shot at Sgt. Peter T. Watkins.
The indictments mean that Scott's criminal cases move to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date will be set or a plea arrangement negotiated.
Scott is accused of shooting up a police substation on June 14, then leading Winston-Salem police officers on both a car chase and later a foot chase through Hanes Park, all the while shooting at police officers. Three police officers, including Watkins, shot Scott, injuring him.
The chain of events that ultimately led to Scott's arrest started at 3:34 p.m. June 14. Police said Scott fired more than a dozen shots at the police substation on North Point Boulevard. Officers chased Scott. Watkins saw the car Scott was driving on University Parkway near Northwest Boulevard. He chased Scott's car, and police said body-camera footage showed Scott firing his gun at Watkins and other police officers as they chased him on Northwest Boulevard.
The chase ended in front of Reynolds High School's gymnasium. Police said Scott fired several times from a semiautomatic rifle into Watkins' police car. Watkins fired back with his AR-15 rifle, police said.
Scott then dropped the rifle and officers chased him into Hanes Park, where police said Scott fired a handgun at the officers. Watkins and two other officers -- Lt. Lee S. Wright and Cpl. James O. Singletary -- fired back. Scott was struck.
The officers are now on administrative duty, pending an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.
After the chase, Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies checked on Scott's parents and grandmother. They found Kimberly Scott's body in her Clemmons home. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. has said that she had been shot.
Winston-Salem police found Corriher's body in her home in the Tabor View condominium development off Polo Road. She had been stabbed multiple times, according to an autopsy report. Neighbors said Scott had lived with his grandmother for about a year.
Scott was a 2013 graduate of West Forsyth High School. He was convicted of misdemeanor assault, inflicting serious injury in a 2016 incident. An arrest warrant alleges that he punched a woman so hard that she had hairline fractures on her face and a severe concussion.
He also has been charged several times with resisting a public officer and with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, stemming from a 2013 incident in Mecklenburg County. All those charges were voluntarily dismissed.
It is not clear how he obtained a gun and assault rifle. He was denied a pistol permit on Oct. 17, 2019, due to his assault conviction. He unsuccessfully appealed the denial.
Scott also has sued Wake Forest University and the U.S. Department of Education, saying he was denied safety equipment information and that the school ignored his concerns about safety at Graylyn International Conference Center, where he worked. He demanded $1 billion from both institutions and alleged his supervisors committed an act of attempted murder because they exposed him to second-hand smoke in a closed environment.
Scott is currently being held in the Forsyth County Jail on a $3 million bond on the attempted murder charge and no bond on the two first-degree murder charges.
It is not clear when he will next appear in Forsyth Superior Court.
