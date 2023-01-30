William Penn named Winston-Salem's next police chief.

Assistant Chief William Penn is Winston-Salem's next police chief, city officials said Monday morning.

He was chosen from a group of four finalists to replace Chief Catrina Thompson, who retired in December.

The other finalists were Jose “Manny” Gomez, and Wilson S. Weaver II, both assistant chiefs with the Winston-Salem Police Department, and Chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.

During a forum for the finalists last week at Salem Lake Marina, Penn told the audience that he is Winston-Salem native and committed to serving the city’s residents and the police department.

Penn, 48, commands the Investigative Services Bureau and has served as District 1 commander, support services commander and has worked with the foot patrol, vice and narcotics and crime prevention divisions. He has served with the police department for 25 years.

Penn said he would meet with local community leaders and residents to look for ways to reduce crime in the city. The community and the police department must address factors that produce crime, such as poverty and a lack of connectivity that some people feel in Winston-Salem, Penn said.

“You build trust through the community,” Penn said.

City officials conducted an internal personnel investigation of Penn after an audio recording surfaced on Facebook on Nov. 27, 2019, of him appearing to describe an alleged assault on his wife at the time.

Penn's now ex-wife, Cecily Penn, emailed a copy of the recording to the Winston-Salem Journal.

"I stood up, grabbed you by the throat, pushed you up against the wall and then slammed you on the couch," Penn can be heard saying.

In a statement through his attorney in 2019, Michael Grace, Penn denied that an assault took place.

After last week's forum, Penn told a Journal reporter that WSPD’s professional standards division and the State Bureau of Investigation investigated a previous allegation by his ex-wife that he assaulted her in 2019.

The outcomes of those investigations showed that Penn had not violated any department policies or committed any crime, he said. Penn declined to address directly his ex-wife’s allegations.