Winston-Salem and Forsyth County experienced 40 homicides combined in 2022, with 33 killings happening in the city

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County experienced 40 homicides in 2022, with 33 killings happening in the city. Seven homicides occurred in the Forsyth County last year.

The city’s 2022 homicides represented a 25% decrease to the 44 homicides that occurred in 2021 in Winston-Salem, according to police statistics.

However, the city's 33 homicides in 2022 marks an 18% increase in the city since Winston-Salem had 27 homicides in 2017, according to police statistics.

The numbers show that there were 32 homicides in 2020 within the city, 32 homicides in 2019 and 26 homicides in 26, the statistics show.

The 2022 victims consisted of 28 men and five women. A group of 27 victims died by gunfire, and two victims were stabbed. Two homicide victims died of insulin overdoses, and one victim was burned to death.

By comparison, Greensboro had 41 homicides in 2022, Charlotte had 109 homicides last year, and High Point had 15 homicides in 2022, police spokespeople in those cities said. Police spokespeople in Raleigh and Durham couldn’t be reached for comment about their homicides last year.

Among the Winston-Salem's 2022 homicides, there were three domestic-violence related killings, said Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department.

"We cannot release information about gang and drug related homicides because it could possibly compromise investigations," Boyd said.

Detectives are working with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the homicides, said Capt. Amy Gauldin, who leads the police department's criminal investigations division.

"Detectives are dedicated to pursuing all investigative leads and doing their part in an effort to bring justice to the families," Gauldin said. "Community involvement and participation are critical to these investigations, and detectives are grateful for the participation of the community and families impacted by these incidents."

In 2022, seven homicides happened in Forsyth County, as compared to six that occurred in Forsyth in 2021, the statistics show.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County sees many factors behind the overall decrease of homicides.

“Here at the Office of the People, we believe that our consistent presence in community relationships, focus on juvenile intervention, and investment in the overall social impact to our community is the cornerstone for reducing violence," Kimbrough said.

“Make no mistake about it, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office family is committed to safety and a better quality of life for the entirety of Forsyth County, including the city of Winston-Salem," Kimbrough said.

Since July, 20 deputies have worked with Winston-Salem police officers on saturation patrols in city neighborhoods affected by gun violence, Kimbrough said.

"It has made an unmistakable impact resulting in a measurable difference for our community," Kimbrough said. "It takes funding to provide the resources that serve and protect.

"In order to sustain our current efforts in our community and on saturation patrol, we will require more funding, more cooperation and many more collaborative efforts," Kimbrough said. "We are excited to continue our tireless efforts to improve the quality of life while decreasing the violence and number of homicides."

Many of the Winston-Salem’s killings were disputes that turned into homicides as a result of guns being present during those incidents, said Tiffany Zhang, a visiting assistant professor of sociology and criminal studies at Salem College.

"Research shows that a lack of interpersonal communication actually increases homicide rates more than drug crimes," Zhang said. “If the city wants to decrease homicide rates for 2023, they should start programs at younger ages that teach children and teenagers how to communicate in a healthy way so disputes don't escalate to murder.

"In addition, in many of these situations, murder probably wouldn't have happened if a gun wasn't present during the dispute," Zhang said.

In late October, District Attorney Jim O'Neill of Forsyth County accused Johnathan Howard Hayes of Winston-Salem, a former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, of killing two patients and trying to kill a third patient.

Hayes, 47, was charged Oct. 25 with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, O'Neill said at that time. The case drew widespread statewide and national news attention.

Hayes administered a near-lethal dose of insulin to Pamela Jean Little on Dec. 1, 2021. Little, who is in her 60s, survived, O'Neill said.

Hayes is accused of administering lethal doses of insulin to two other female patients, O'Neill said. On Jan. 5, Hayes gave insulin to Gwen Zelda Crawford, 60, who died three days later on Jan. 8.

On Jan. 22, Hayes gave insulin to Vickie Lynne Lingerfelt, O'Neill said. Lingerfelt died on Jan. 27.

Hayes is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. Hayes is scheduled to appear June 15 in Forsyth District Court.

Another high-profile case, the shooting death of Alexander Dekontee Weah, 24, of Charlotte attracted statewide news attention in early August.

Weah died on Aug. 5 in an exchange of gunfire with four Greensboro police officers and a Charlotte police detective at the Speedway convenience store in Clemmons.

The officers were trying to arrest Weah on a murder charge out of Charlotte.

Talaya Hinson who said she was Weah's fiancée told the Winston-Salem Journal that officers fired first, hitting Weah twice in the back before Weah fired one shot. The officers then fired multiple shots at Weah, killing him, she told the Journal.

On Nov. 21, O'Neill said that after law-enforcement officers approached Weah, Weah ran and then pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired at the officers, striking one of them twice. The officers, O’Neill said, returned fire and killed Weah.

Alexander Weah died from gunshot wounds to his head, torso and extremities, according to his death certificate.

O'Neill said that Hinson's account of the shooting is inaccurate.

Weah's death happened in Forsyth County, but the State Bureau of Investigation investigated the circumstances that led to the shooting.

O’Neill cleared the five law enforcement officers who fired their guns at Weah. The officers will not face any criminal charges.

In Winston-Salem, city officials are pleased with the 25% reduction in the number of homicide in 2022 as compared with 2021 tally of 44 homicides, Mayor Allen Joines said.

“However, 33 is still too many, and we must continue to work hard to further reduce the number,” Joines said.

“There are many factors involved in the reduction, including a number of programs instituted by the Winston-Salem Police Department as well as other programs that were started such as C.U.R.E. (Communities United for Revitalization and Engagement) and other social programs.”

C.U.R.E. is an alliance of neighborhood association representatives and community stakeholders. The alliance received $200,000 in the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022.

Kevin Mundy, who represents the Southwest Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, said that council members urged city residents who lived in neighborhoods affected by gun violence "to come forward with information" and help police arrest suspects responsible for the unsolved homicides.

"The community is stepping up, owning this problem and helping to solve it has to have an impact as well," Mundy said.

The police department's gun crime-reduction unit and the department’s use of technology might be factors in the decreasing number of homicides as well, Mundy said. He pointed to the department’s gunshot detection system and its real time crime center.

Technology helps police officers "work smarter because there are fewer of them," Mundy said.

Keith Vereen, the first vice president of the Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, shared his perspective on the city’s homicides in 2022.

Vereen, the conference's chairman of its social-justice committee, said he doesn’t believe the 25% decrease in homicides in 2022 as compared to 2021 "has anything to do with what happens immediately after the fact that someone has been murdered."

"I believe it is primarily coincidental that there has been a reduction in homicides this year," Vereen said. "I also don't believe it is relative to increased police presence, if there is a current shortage of police officers to investigate the murders after they occur, this would likely indicate that there is also a shortage of officers to prevent such occurrences as well.'

Vereen, the pastor of Providence Baptist Church in Kernersville, said that residents working with police is a positive step in helping identify and apprehend people who threaten the local community.

"But I don't see how that would deter anyone who is involved in a heat of the moment homicide or a premeditated act of murder," Vereen said. "The major factors concerning this current decrease in numbers (are) probably time, interactions and opportunity.

"Increases and decreases in the murder rate occur locally, statewide and nationally without any definitive indicators that specifically explain why from year to year," Vereen said. "What I do believe would help continue a downward trend in homicide rates is the funding of community prevention programs."

Investing money in communities "that are experiencing the most occurrences of violence" is the right approach to address criminal activity, gun violence and homicides, Vereen said.

In March, the shooting deaths of two people in an incident on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem also generated news coverage in central North Carolina.

Toriyana Marquez Gaskins, 20, of Argonne Boulevard was fatally shot as she drove a car shortly after 11:30 p.m. March 6 on U.S. 52 South near 25th Street.

Treshaun Raymond Milton, 19, of Kingstree Ridge Drive, a passenger in Gaskins’ car, also was shot and severely wounded in the incident that killed Gaskins. Milton later died of his injuries at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

No arrests have been made in connection with the deaths of Gaskins and Milton.