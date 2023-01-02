 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem auto parts retail store robbed Sunday

  • 0

Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the armed robbery of an Advanced Auto Parts retail store that took place Sunday evening.

Officers responded at 6:03 p.m. to the store location at 759 Waughtown St.

Store employees told officers that a male suspect, wearing all black clothing, walked into the business, produced a firearm and demanded money.

After obtaining an undetermined amount of cash, he fled the business on foot.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text information, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

