Winston-Salem babysitter charged with abusing 9-month-old
A Winston-Salem woman has been charged with physically abusing a 9-month-old child, according to arrest warrants. 

The woman worked as a babysitter, the warrants said. 

Tameka Monique Shealey, 22, of Orchard Creek Way, was arrested Monday on two counts of intentional child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury, according to arrest warrants.

According to the warrants, the child suffered a fracture to the right orbital roof near the front of his head and a fracture in the left distal radius in his wrist. 

Shealey is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on a $15,000 secured bond. 

