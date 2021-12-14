Winston-Salem Boy Scouts chapter ignored child sexual abuse by Scout leaders, lawsuit alleges

“These cases are part of the BSA bankruptcy litigation,” Drew Armstrong, executive director of the Old Hickory Council of BSA, said Tuesday. Armstrong noted that the national BSA is working on a settlement to compensate victims of child sexual abuse.

“Many of these cases are decades old and prior to the implementation of our current youth protection training and standards,” he said. “While we realize that one incident of abuse is too many, we’ve made great efforts in virtually eliminating these issues in our organization.”

Simmons, the plaintiffs’ attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

‘Perversion Files’

According to the lawsuit, the national Boy Scouts of America maintained what were known as “Ineligible Volunteer Files” that were intended to keep sexual abusers out.

“For more than 90 years, BSA has ignored these files while pedophiles sexually abused young boys,” the lawsuit said. “More than 8,000 scout leaders preying upon young boys were revealed publicly in these files for the first time in 2012. Additionally, more than 12,000 children reported being sexually abused.”