Winston-Salem brothers convicted in murder of 16-year-old

Both men were shot. Abdul Sears was shot four times, and he spent time in the hospital afterward as doctors removed shrapnel from his head.

Garcia was also shot multiple times and died from a gunshot wound to the chest, Foster said.

After the shooting, Noyola dragged Garcia to a car in an attempt to get Garcia to a hospital but couldn't make it. He stayed with Garcia, who was declared dead at the scene.

Foster read a statement from Garcia's mother, Ana Garcia. In that statement, she said she feels like she is serving a life sentence because of her son's death. He had goals that he will never achieve, she said.

Julie Boyer, attorney for Abdul Sears, said this was a tragedy that involved four teenagers, who, like many juveniles, don't have the brain development necessary to consider the long-term consequences of their actions.

If the case had gone to trial, Boyer said there would have been sufficient evidence to show that Garcia was the aggressor and shot Abdul Sears multiple times.

She also said that Abdul Sears had been trying to transfer from his high school because he knew that his brother was a bad influence on him.