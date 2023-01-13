Winston-Salem City Council approves a pilot program in which automated license-plate readers will be deployed in the city

The Winston-Salem City Council has approved a pilot program in which automated license-plate readers will be deployed around Winston-Salem.

The council voted unanimously recently for an agreement under which Flock Safety of Atlanta will install and operate 24 automated license-plate readers in the city.

The automated license-plate readers will use cameras that will capture license-plate information in Winston-Salem’s eight wards, according to a city document.

Flock Safety and Axon Enterprises Inc. of Scottsdale, Ariz., which provides Winston-Salem police officers with body cameras, will pay $71,000 for the police department to participate in the 12-month pilot program.

"We have been honored to partner with Winston-Salem officials, law enforcement and the community on this important step in promoting a safer Winston-Salem," said Holly Beilin, a spokeswoman for Flock Safety.

"Flock Safety’s mission is to serve the whole community in the pursuit of solving and reducing crime, and it is clear that the stakeholders in Winston-Salem are committed to transparency, accountability and the equitable reduction of crime," Beilin said.

The system's cameras will be mounted on metal poles that will stand 13 feet. The technology will allow the Winston-Salem Police Department "to capture vehicle details needed to generate investigative leads to solve crime," according to the city document.

The license-plate readers also will generate leads on Amber, Silver and other missing-person alerts, the document said. The technology will complement the police department’s gunshot detection system.

Council members spoke with multiple police departments who said that their automated license-plate reader programs "were helpful and useful to them," said Jeff MacIntosh, who represents the Northwest Ward on the city council.

"We want to plug in technology to make our police force more efficient" as the police department copes with a shortage of sworn officers, MacIntosh said.

The city's automated license-plate readers will comply with state law and store license-plate numbers for 30 days, police administrators have said. State law allows the storage of license-plate numbers gathered by automated readers for 90 days.

The readers will provide real-time information about stolen, wanted or suspect vehicles, find suspects of criminal investigations and arrest warrants, find witnesses and victims of crimes, find missing children, elderly people or other missing people, according to another city document.

Automated license-plate readers are being used by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Kernersville, Greensboro, Charlotte, Raleigh and Mooresville as well as the Winston-Salem State University and Wake Forest University police departments.