Winston-Salem experiences seven homicides so far this year, with the killings happening over 25 days

Winston-Salem has experienced seven homicides so far this year as the killings happened over a 25-day period in January.

The city's tally surpasses the two homicides that happened in the city during same period in 2022. Winston-Salem police have solved four of these cases, making arrests in three killings and not seeking a suspect in a fourth case.

Police are seeking suspects in connection with three recent killings.

"Detectives are dedicated to investigating these cases and all investigative leads," police Capt. Amy Gauldin said Friday. "We have received some information from the community, which we are certainly grateful for."

"We encourage anyone with information to contact the police department," Gauldin said. "All information received is investigated to the fullest extent, and we will continue to do so with any additional information."

Seven homicides are not a record for a single month in Winston-Salem. The city also had seven homicides in January 2006, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.

The city also experienced seven homicides in March and April of 2022, in December 2021, in May and October of 2020 and in June 2016, Boyd said.

In addition, there were seven homicides in the city in June and July of 1994, in June and October of 1993, in February and July of 1989 and in September 1984, Boyd said.

Eight homicides happened in Winston-Salem in March 1996, August 1993 and June 1980, Boyd said. Nine homicides occurred in the city in May and October 2021.

Mayor Allen Joines said he is saddened by the city's rash of killings, especially since Winston-Salem's overall number of homicides decreased 25% from 2021 to 2022.

"These killings involved individuals who knew each other and were not random acts of violence," Joines said.

He added that social programs "must be given a chance to work" so young people know how to address conflict "without resorting to the use of guns."

Despite the statistics, seven killings in any month in Winston-Salem "are a lot of homicides," said Tiffany Zhang, an assistant professor of sociology and criminal studies at Salem College.

"It's definitely is an accelerated pace," Zhang said of the city killings so far this year.

State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said finding answers to reducing gun violence are elusive.

"I don’t claim to have a lot answers on what ought to be done or what can be done," Lowe said. "Gun violence is a major, major problem locally, across the state and nationally.

"Where there is conflict, we must impress upon people not to use firearms to settle it. We've got to put our heads together and figure out how to solve this problem."

The Rev. Robert Leak III of Winston-Salem, the president of the Coalition of Neighborhood Association Presidents, said there are factors behind the city's homicides this year.

Gangs, unemployment and poverty, especially in the city’s Black and brown communities, are factors behind the killings, Leak said.

"The homicides in Winston-Salem are a pandemic of violence," Leak said. "The community has to come together and speak up."

The latest homicide happened when Namir Miguel Seabrook, 20, died after being shot while standing in front of his house on Stockton Street, police said.

Officers responded at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday to the 2600 block of Stockton Street on a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found evidence that a shooting had taken place in front of the house at 2605 Stockton St., but they found no victim, police said.

Moments later, officers learned that Seabrook had been taken to a local hospital by family members, police said. Seabrook had been shot and critically wounded.

Seabrook later died from his injuries at the hospital, police said. No arrests have been made.

Seabrook’s death is the city’s seventh homicide so far this year.

About 18 hours earlier on Wednesday, Archie Nash, 63, was found stabbed to death in his home on North Cameron Avenue, police said.

Investigators believe Nash was stabbed during a disturbance with an acquaintance.

Crystal Lakita Spencer James, 32, of East Devonshire Street, is charged with murder in Nash’s death, police said. James is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

Nash’s death was the city’s sixth homicide in 2023.

Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Legare Drive, was shot and killed Jan. 20 in the drive-thru lane of the Popeyes restaurant in 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

Pitts was shot while in his vehicle about 8:09 p.m. at the restaurant, police said.

Officers who responded to the scene found Pitts dead in the parking lot. No arrests have been made.

Pitts’ death was Winston-Salem’s fifth homicide this year.

On Jan. 19, Kane Jacob Bowen, 30, of Sallies Lane, was shot and killed inside Burke Street Pub in the 1100 block of Burke Street, police said.

Officers were called at 1:13 a.m. to the scene of a reported shooting. They found Bowen dead from a gunshot wound and Makenzie Dalton, 22, with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Dalton declined medical treatment.

William Preston Drake, 74, of North Patterson Avenue, is charged with murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He also is charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

Drake is in the jail with no bond allowed.

Drake is accused of standing on Burke Street when he fired a handgun into Burke Street Pub, striking Bowen and Dalton. Bowen and Dalton were not the intended targets, according to police and arrest warrants.

Drake was trying to shoot at another person in the bar with whom he had an ongoing dispute, police said.

Bowen’s death was the city’s fourth homicide in 2023.

Enedy Penaloza Morales, 12, was shot Jan. 13 in Weston Park during a fight between several people, police said. Morales later died at a local hospital.

Jonathan Quiterio Colon, 24, of Ferndale Avenue, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the incident, police said. No arrests have been made in this case.

Morales’ death was Winston-Salem’s third homicide this year.

On Jan. 7, Christopher Lewayne Salley Jr., 28, of Piedmont Circle, was stabbed in the 600 block of West 13th Street, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 2:29 a.m. on an unknown trouble call at that location, police said. When officers arrived, they found Salley suffering from a stab wound in his upper torso.

Salley was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County emergency medical technicians. Investigators determined that Salley had been in a domestic disturbance with a woman.

Salley was then stabbed, police said. No other suspects are being sought. Salley’s death was the city’s second homicide of 2023.

Dasia Jenis Gentry, 25, was shot and killed on New Year’s Day at the Microtel Inn in the 100 block of Capitol Lodging Court, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 6:18 a.m. Jan. 1 to the Microtel Inn at 100 Capitol after they received a report of an unconscious woman in room 305, police said.

When they arrived, officers found Gentry suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite live-saving measures from first responders, Gentry was pronounced dead by emergency medical technicians, police said.

Rick Monroe Jr., 25, of Vineyard Brook Court, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said. He is being in the jail with his bond set at $1 million, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Gentry’s death was Winston-Salem’s first homicide of this year.

Pastor Keith Vereen, of Providence Baptist Church in Kernersville, said he also is concerned about Winston-Salem's seven homicides so far this year.

"For the most part, I do consider this community to be a safe place," Vereen said. "It is susceptible to the problems and crime we see in similar local and national metropolitan areas right now."

Research shows that most homicide victims know their killers, said Keith Coleman, a senior lecturer in the Department of Criminal Justice at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro.

"Any homicide is a homicide too many," Coleman said. "It’s the beginning of the year, and I don’t think it will stay on this rate. I don’t think it will be this many per month."

Despite Winston-Salem's seven homicides so far in 2023, Coleman believes that the city is a safe place for its residents to live, learn and work.

"There is not a mass exodus of people leaving Winston-Salem," Coleman said.