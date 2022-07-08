Winston-Salem father convicted of shaking, dropping infant son

A Winston-Salem man was convicted Friday on charges that he shook and dropped his infant son, resulting in multiple broken ribs and a severe head injury.

Tommy Isiah Murchison, 31, of Sunbridge Court, entered what is known as an Alford plea to four counts of felony child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury. Murchison was initially indicted on one count of felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury, and three counts of felony child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict if the case had gone to trial.

Judge Gregory R. Hayes of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges, per plea arrangement, and sentenced Murchison to a minimum of three years, 8 months, and a maximum of five years, 5 months, in prison.

Before Murchison entered the plea, Hayes had to determine whether Murchison was mentally competent to stand trial. Murchison was initially arrested in 2017 but the case had been delayed because he had previously been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial. Murchison had been sent to Central Regional Hospital in Raleigh for treatment. Last month, Dr. Charles Vance, a forensic psychiatrist at Central Regional, reported that Murchison had regained his mental capacity to proceed to trial.

Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious told Hayes that Tommy Murchison and Latosha Giles were the parents of an infant boy named Jovon. On May 5, 2017, Winston-Salem police officers were called to Brenner's Children Hospital, where Giles had taken her son. When the officers arrived, doctors had found that Jovon had broken ribs.

Doctors later found that Jovon had a subdural hematoma, which is a severe head injury characterized by bleeding on the brain, multiple broken ribs, a fractured right foot and a fractured lower leg, according to warrants and police.

Arrest warrants alleged that Giles and Murchison had abused their child from March to May of 2017.

Chavious said Murchison and Giles gave various statements to Winston-Salem police and doctors. They both admitted to shaking Jovon but also told police that some of the injuries could be explained by his then-3-year-old sister jumping on Jovon, Chavious said. But there was no evidence that the sister caused the injuries, she said.

Murchison later told police that two weeks before Jovon was taken to the hospital, he had dropped the child on the kitchen floor. He also described another incident where he said Jovon fell off the bed. Chavious also said Murchison told police of another incident where Jovon was dropped onto a hardwood floor.

Giles, 24, has also been charged with one count of felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury, and three counts of felony child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury. Her case is still pending.

Cara Smith, Murchison's attorney, said Murchison contends that he didn't physically abuse his child and that there is plenty of evidence that raises doubt about the prosecution's case. But ultimately, Murchison, she said, decided that taking the plea deal was in his best interests and wanted to get the case over with.

"It is very much a triable case," she said.

She said that Murchison likely has an intellectual disability that made him susceptible to making potentially false statements.

Chavious said that the Forsyth County Department of Social Services was called to conduct its own investigation. Murchison and Giles no longer have custody of Jovon, who is about 5-years-old now, or the sister.