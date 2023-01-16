Winston-Salem had six shootings over the weekend, including one that claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl.

Winston-Salem police are investigating six separate weekend shootings, including one that claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl. The shooting involving the 12-year-old happened Sunday night. Many of the shooting victims were young people.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

According to a news release, police officers were called to a reported shooting just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Southdale Avenue. Officers found evidence suggesting that gunshots had been fired, and a short time later, the 12-year-old girl arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. A second victim, 24-year-old Jonathan Quitero Colon, also showed up at the emergency room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At 10:07 p.m. on Sunday, the girl died, and the Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation. Investigators determined that a group of people were fighting in the park and some of the people started firing guns. Colon and the girl were struck by bullets.

Winston-Salem police did not identify the girl but said that her next-of-kin had been notified of her death.

This is the city's third homicide in Winston-Salem this year. There were two homicides at this point in 2022.

The girl's death was the culmination of a rash of shootings that started Saturday, and most of the victims were young people.

The first happened at 4:10 a.m. Saturday. Winston-Salem police were called to a reported shooting at the intersection of Waughtown and Norton streets. Officers found a young person suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police later determined that the shooting happened in the 800 block of Tara Court and the victim ran away to call the police. The police did not provide an age for the young person who was shot.

Then at 3:27 p.m. on Saturday, Winston-Salem police officers got multiple calls about shootings in the 800 block of Rich Avenue and the 1600 block of Mount Zion Place. When they got to the 800 block of Rich Avenue, they found a 55-year-old woman who had been shot in the back while she was standing on the sidewalk.

Police said the suspected shooters then drove around the corner and fired at an 18-year-old man, hitting him in the left upper leg while he was walking in the 1600 block of Mount Zion Place. Winston-Salem police found the vehicle the suspected shooters were driving but it was empty.

Both victims were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to be treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

About an hour and a half after the 12-year-old girl died on Sunday, Winston-Salem police officers were called to the 1300 block of Gholson Street, where they found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence. Winston-Salem police said they were told the victim was walking along Gholson Street when the victim was shot. The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

While canvassing the area, police officers found damage consistent with gunfire at a house in the 1400 block of Gholson Street. Frederick and Gwendolyn Stout lived in the house and were not injured.

A little more than an hour after that shooting, at 12:50 a.m. Monday, Winston-Salem police got another call about a shooting, this time in the 2800 block of Thomasville Road. They also got a report of a vehicle striking a house. When they arrived at the scene, they found that a car had struck a residence on Thomasville Road. They found four people inside the vehicle --two were adults -- Isiah Malik Patterson of Hart Street in Durham and Cheyenne Angelica Brinkley, 20, of Ludgate Drive in Durham. Officers also found a 17-year-old and a 3-month-old infant.

Brinkley and the 17-year-old had been shot. The victims told police that they had been driving in the area and had attempted to pass a vehicle that was stopped on Thomasville Road. That's when their vehicle was struck by gunfire. The driver then lost control and ran into the house.

EMS transported both to a local hospital, where they are getting treated for non-life threatening injuries. No one inside the residence was injured.

Finally, at 7:03 a.m. Monday, Winston-Salem police officers were called to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center about a gunshot victim who had been dropped off at the hospital. They found Bud Junior Hill, 38, of Luzelle Drive, with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries are life threatening, police said.

Winston-Salem police said they do not know where Hill was shot.