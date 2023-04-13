Winston-Salem police found a man Thursday afternoon after being fatally shot — the city's 17th homicide so far this year.

The shooting occurred around 12:10 p.m. at 3480 Triangle Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old in the exterior breezeway of a building. According to police, he had been shot multiple times.

Despite life-saving attempts by first responders, the man — who police didn't identify in a news release about the incident — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's death is the city's 17th homicide so far this year, as compared to 15 during the same period in 2022.