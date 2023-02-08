The leaders of the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office say they are committed to reducing local violent crime, but they need residents’ help to achieve that goal.

More than 200 people gathered Tuesday at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on Northampton Drive to attend the city’s gun violence community briefing.

Barbara Burke, who represents the Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, led the briefing in a response to the nine homicides that happened last month in the city.

Police Chief William Penn told the audience that he gets phone calls every night when there is a shooting or violent act in Winston-Salem.

“I’m praying that is not one my officers injured or no one from the community is injured,” Penn said. “Every one of our children (has) a right to dream and try to fulfill that dream.”

Children must learn to resolve their conflicts peacefully, Penn said.

However, there are about 390 million guns in the country, and children must decide not to use a gun in their lives, Penn said.

The police department “is committed to keeping the local community safe,” Penn said. Officers can intervene with people who have made a mistake and help them live productive lives in the community, he said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department works with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Kernersville Police Department as well as state and federal law enforcement agencies and state and federal prosecutors to reduce violent crime within the city, Penn said.

Before the briefing started, organizers brought a casket to the front of the church’s sanctuary, and a hearse was parked in front of the church at 4129 Northampton Drive.

“This is the end result of gun violence,” said Greg Cain, a funeral director at Russell Funeral Home.

During the briefing, Mayor Pro Tem Denise Adams said the city’s police department and city officials cannot reduce local gun violence by themselves.

“We didn’t get here overnight,” Adams said.

Most of the homicides locally and nationwide happened in African American and Hispanic communities, Adams said.

“We’ve got to take back our communities,” Adams said.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said that his agency will continue working with the police department and other law enforcement organizations to reduce gun violence in Winston-Salem.

“People in the city pay taxes, so they should have access to the sheriff’s office,” Kimbrough said.

Mayor Allen Joines told the audience that local governmental and social programs are addressing the issue, but young people need to help in the effort.

“It’s the most important issue facing our community,” Joines said.

Winston-Salem is among the U.S. cities and towns that are coping with an uptick in gun violence and homicides in the past three years.

Joines pointed to the CURE (Communities United for Revitalization and Engagement) program, Winston-Salem Police Foundation and the city’s poverty reduction effort and a scholarship program.

CURE is an alliance of neighborhood association representatives and community stakeholders, according to a city document. The program received $200,000 in the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022.

Counselors have been hired to go into city neighborhoods to work with young people, Joines said.

David Moore, of Winston-Salem, told the crowd that he provides job training to young people to help them learn skills in car maintenance and repair.

Moore said more job-training programs are needed to keep young people away from crime and provide them with hope to live productive lives.

PHOTOS: Winston-Salem Gun Violence Community Briefing