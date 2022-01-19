Winston-Salem man accused in shooting now charged in earlier incident

A Winston-Salem man arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday has also been charged in an incident earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

Romelle Raekwon Watkins, 25, of Lewis Street is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in the Jan. 12 case, Winston-Salem police said. Officers arrested Watkins Wednesday without incident.

Watkins was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $150,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Watkins was initially arrested Sunday after another man was shot and wounded in the city’s southern section, police said.

Officers were called to 3260 E. Zuider Zee Drive, near Peters Creek Parkway, in reference to a shooting, police said. Inside one of the apartments there, police found DeAndre Lamonte West with a gunshot wound.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

West was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later found the suspect, Watkins, in another apartment and arrested him.

Watkins was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and another count of possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.