Winston-Salem man accused in shooting now charged in earlier incident

A Winston-Salem man arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday has also been charged in an incident earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.
Romelle Raekwon Watkins, 25, of Lewis Street is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in the Jan. 12 case, Winston-Salem police said. Officers arrested Watkins Wednesday without incident.
Watkins was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $150,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Watkins was initially arrested Sunday after another man was shot and wounded in the city’s southern section, police said.
Officers were called to 3260 E. Zuider Zee Drive, near Peters Creek Parkway, in reference to a shooting, police said. Inside one of the apartments there, police found DeAndre Lamonte West with a gunshot wound.
West was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later found the suspect, Watkins, in another apartment and arrested him.
Watkins was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and another count of possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
At the time of his arrest, Watkins was on probation for the offense of felony speeding to elude arrest in Virginia, police said. Because of that charge, Watkins is required to wear an electronic monitoring device.
Watkins also has pending charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, violation of a domestic protective order, possession of methamphetamine and communicating a threat, police said.
After his Sunday arrest, Watkins posted a $50,000 bond Monday and was released from custody, police said.
In the meantime, investigators were looking into an incident that happened Jan. 12 in the 3100 block of Peters Creek Parkway, police said. A gun was fired in that case.
