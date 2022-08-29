Winston-Salem man accused of embezzling at least $300,000 tries to get charges dropped

A Winston-Salem man facing a trial on charges that he embezzled at least $300,000 from a local businessman wants the charges dropped because he says three crucial witnesses have died and the businessman’s medical condition is so serious that he can’t testify.

Charles Dewayne Washington, 59, is on trial this week for three counts of embezzling more than $100,000 and one count of felony conspiracy. Indictments and a federal lawsuit allege that over a 10-year period, Washington and Rhonda Lea Byrd, 63, of Davidson County, embezzled $3 million from Slate Marketing Inc. and La Casa Real Estate and Investment LLC. Those businesses were owned by Bobby Slate, a Winston-Salem businessman.

Indictments allege Byrd embezzled the money from Slate between 1999 and 2008. Indictments allege that Washington embezzled money between 2005 and 2008.

Byrd was convicted by a Forsyth County jury in April 2019 on three counts of embezzlement. She entered an Alford plea to two additional counts of embezzlement and one count of felony conspiracy after the jury verdict. An Alford plea means that Byrd did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her if those charges went to trial. She was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Dan Anthony, Washington’s attorney, filed a request for a Forsyth County judge to reconsider a motion to dismiss. Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court heard arguments Monday but said he would not rule on the matter until Wednesday morning. Jordan Ford, chief financial crimes prosecutor for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, said Anthony provided no evidence for his claims and that there’s absolutely no evidence that Bobby Slate is mentally incompetent. Bobby Slate sat on the front row in Courtroom 6A on Monday.

In court Monday, Anthony argued that three witnesses — Clifton Rickard, Rita Trent and Roselyn “Rosie” Slate, Bobby Slate’s ex-wife — would have provided crucial evidence that is important to Washington’s defense against the criminal charges.

But all three of those witnesses have since died. Rickard died on Aug. 27, 2013, Trent died on July 14, 2017, and Roselyn Slate died on March 14, 2014, according to Anthony’s motion.

Anthony argued at length that Rickard, an employee at La Casa Real Estate and Investment, had a large amount of knowledge about the real-estate business, how Slate conducted real-estate transactions and what Slate directed Byrd and Washington to do with certain transactions. Anthony argued that Rickard would have testified that Slate directed Washington to make certain purchases and to use credit cards in certain ways.

Rickard also would testify, Anthony alleged, that Slate was indecisive and ignorant about the real-estate business, leading to financial problems. Anthony also alleged that Rickard and Roselyn Slate also would corroborate Washington’s contention that Slate made racist comments (Washington is Black, and Slate is white). Trent, Anthony said, would testify that Slate gave Washington authority to obtain property in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, for development and for Washington to travel to Washington, D.C., to get support for affordable housing in Atlantic Beach.

The lawsuit alleges that Byrd and Washington opened credit card accounts and lines of credit at various financial institutions in the names of Slate Marketing and Slate Retail Systems and that Washington embezzled money from payroll. The lawsuit alleged that the two used embezzled money to buy vacation homes in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and to buy another home in High Meadows in the North Carolina mountains.

Anthony also cited a motion filed by an attorney in the federal lawsuit saying that Bobby Slate had serious medical issues. Anthony said in court that his own investigation indicated that Slate had cognitive issues that might make it difficult for him to testify.

Ford said Anthony has provided no evidence for any of the allegations he makes in his motion. He said he hasn’t found any statements that Rickard, Trent or Roselyn Slate made that are consistent with what Anthony argued in his motion to dismiss.

He also noted that Bobby Slate was attending Monday’s hearing and that he has been in constant contact with Bobby Slate for months. Ford said he has not had any indication that Bobby Slate has any mental issues.

Anthony could have gotten medical records and supplied information that bolsters the allegations that he makes in the motion, but he didn’t, Ford said.

“I don’t know that there is any truth to any of this,” he said.