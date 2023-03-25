A Winston-Salem man is facing charges after he was accused of shooting his younger brother Friday night, authorities said.

Herman Lee Hooper Jr., 63, was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $25,000.

The incident occurred at 7:38 p.m. in the 1900 block of Short Street. When officers arrived, they found Emmanuel Hooper, 55, of Ardsley Street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, but his condition wasn't considered to be life-threatening.

It's unclear what led Hooper to shoot his younger brother.