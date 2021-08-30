Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules

A Forsyth County judge has ruled that a Winston-Salem man charged with fatally stabbing a woman in 2011 and dumping her body in a trash can is competent to stand trial, according to an order filed on Monday.
Cornelius Tucker Jr., 65, of Penner Street, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Constance Edwina Hall, 47. Hall's body was found in a trash can on Nov. 24, 2011, in the 900 block of Manly Street near Cook Elementary school. Her father had reported her missing 10 days before her body was found.
Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker at an assisted living facility on April 9, 2015 after investigators said his DNA was found on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Tucker told police that he had had sex with Hall, according to court documents, and Winston-Salem police have said that Tucker and Hall knew each other.
Since his arrest, Tucker has been shuttled back and forth between Forsyth County Jail, Central Regional Hospital and a state prison over concerns about his mental competency to stand trial.
Court records indicate that Tucker has a long history of severe mental illness and he has been diagnosed with numerous mental illnesses, including Schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, anti-social personality disorder, cocaine dependence and narcistic personality disorder, court records said.
An order filed Monday by Judge Susan Bray denied two motions filed by Tucker's attorney, David Botchin, to declare Tucker mentally incompetent to stand trial and to dismiss the murder charge against Tucker. Botchin declined to comment Monday.
In her order, Bray noted that Tucker has not had any manic episodes since he was first incarcerated for the charge of murder in April 2015. She said Tucker's Schizoaffective disorder appears to be in remission.
"As every expert witness opined, Defendant Tucker is able to understand the nature and object of the proceedings," she wrote in her order. "He performed well in capacity restoration classes and often informed others about legal terms and court proceedings. He discussed the same with each of his forensic evaluators."
Bray also said that the witnesses acknowledged Tucker understands his legal situation and she noted that Tucker has been able to go through a plea transcript twice with his attorney and with a psychologist. Tucker decided that he did not want to plead guilty, according to Bray's order.
"Defendant Tucker has filed his own pleadings alluding to self-defense and contesting the validity of the DNA evidence," she wrote. "This demonstrates his comprehension of his situation and his ability to assist in his defense in a rational or reasonable manner."
The ruling came after a week-long hearing in Forsyth Superior Court that ended Aug. 25 and included testimony from five different experts in psychology and psychiatry. Four of the witnesses — Amy Leeper, Mark Hazelrigg, James Hilkey and Dr. George Corvin — testified for the defense. Dr. Brandon Harsch testified for the state.
The hearing also covered a voluminous record of Tucker's mental-health history. Tucker has twice been declared competent to stand trial but he also has been determined incompetent to stand trial.
Botchin argued at the hearing and in court papers that Tucker's mental capacity is fragile and can be fleeting. He has argued that, even while on medication, Tucker's mental capacity is not sustainable.
One of the key things Bray had to consider was whether Tucker understood the legal proceedings against him and whether he could assist in his defense.
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Shrader argued that Tucker could do both things and had demonstrated his ability to do so on several different occasions. Tucker, Shrader argued, could even come up with a possible defense to the alleged murder. Tucker has said that Hall attacked him with a knife during and then stabbed herself to death, Shrader said in court.
Bray said it would be important to make sure Tucker continues to take his medication.
Bray ordered that Tucker's case be scheduled for trial at the earliest possible time. Botchin said at the hearing that March 2022 could be a possible time to try the case.
