Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules

An order filed Monday by Judge Susan Bray denied two motions filed by Tucker's attorney, David Botchin, to declare Tucker mentally incompetent to stand trial and to dismiss the murder charge against Tucker. Botchin declined to comment Monday.

In her order, Bray noted that Tucker has not had any manic episodes since he was first incarcerated for the charge of murder in April 2015. She said Tucker's Schizoaffective disorder appears to be in remission.

"As every expert witness opined, Defendant Tucker is able to understand the nature and object of the proceedings," she wrote in her order. "He performed well in capacity restoration classes and often informed others about legal terms and court proceedings. He discussed the same with each of his forensic evaluators."

Bray also said that the witnesses acknowledged Tucker understands his legal situation and she noted that Tucker has been able to go through a plea transcript twice with his attorney and with a psychologist. Tucker decided that he did not want to plead guilty, according to Bray's order.

"Defendant Tucker has filed his own pleadings alluding to self-defense and contesting the validity of the DNA evidence," she wrote. "This demonstrates his comprehension of his situation and his ability to assist in his defense in a rational or reasonable manner."