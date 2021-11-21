Winston-Salem man accused of trying to kill his mother sent to Central Regional for evaluation

An 18-year-old Winston-Salem man facing charges that he tried to stab his mother to death is being sent to Central Regional Hospital after being declared mentally incapable to stand trial.

Michael Angelo Griffin, who also goes by Michael Garcia, of Brannigan Village Circle, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, armed robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

According to Winston-Salem police and search warrants, Griffin and another man, Ethan Glenn Jacobs, are accused of repeatedly stabbing Griffin's mother, Silivia Nancy Garcia-Santiago, who was 50 at the time, at her apartment in the 200 block of Brannigan Village Circle in the early morning hours of Jan. 16. Search warrants allege that Griffin and Jacobs, who were 17 at the time, communicated with each other via cell phone about plans to kill Garcia-Santiago and that Griffin did multiple searches on his phone about getting away with murder.

Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court held a hearing on Monday and then issued a written order on Wednesday that Griffin be sent to Central Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment.