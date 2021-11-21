Winston-Salem man accused of trying to kill his mother sent to Central Regional for evaluation

An 18-year-old Winston-Salem man facing charges that he tried to stab his mother to death is being sent to Central Regional Hospital after being declared mentally incapable to stand trial.
Michael Angelo Griffin, who also goes by Michael Garcia, of Brannigan Village Circle, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, armed robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.
According to Winston-Salem police and search warrants, Griffin and another man, Ethan Glenn Jacobs, are accused of repeatedly stabbing Griffin's mother, Silivia Nancy Garcia-Santiago, who was 50 at the time, at her apartment in the 200 block of Brannigan Village Circle in the early morning hours of Jan. 16. Search warrants allege that Griffin and Jacobs, who were 17 at the time, communicated with each other via cell phone about plans to kill Garcia-Santiago and that Griffin did multiple searches on his phone about getting away with murder.
Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court held a hearing on Monday and then issued a written order on Wednesday that Griffin be sent to Central Regional Hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Amy Leeper, a psychologist with Central Regional Hospital, said in two letters — one Aug. 3 and another Sept. 15 — that Griffin lacked the mental capacity to stand trial. In the second letter, she said that Griffin's capacity could be restored with the proper treatment at Central Regional Hospital.
There were some issues with Griffin's evaluation, according to court documents. In May, his attorney, Andrew Keever, moved for Griffin to be evaluated, saying that Griffin had problems understanding his legal circumstance and that his mother indicated that her son had mental health issues.
But Griffin never made it to Central Regional Hospital due to COVID-19 precautions. Instead, Leeper interviewed him via teleconferencing before issuing her report on Aug. 3, which is sealed.
Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding filed a motion on Aug. 10, calling for a complete examination on capacity to proceed. Breeding said that the evaluation was incomplete because Leeper did not look at the criminal investigative materials. He also said only Griffin's head was visible during the two-hour teleconference.
Leeper did a second evaluation that produced a Sept. 15 report, also sealed. But according to Bray's order, Leeper concluded again that Griffin was mentally incapable to stand trial.
Bray wrote in her order that she accepted Leeper's findings about Griffin's capacity to proceed. She filed on Friday an order for involuntary commitment that would send Griffin to Central Regional Hospital, where efforts would be made to have Griffin's capacity restored.
According to search warrants, Griffin told an N.C. Highway Trooper that he stabbed his mother, and Jacobs told investigators that at one point, Griffin held a pillow over his mother's face while Jacobs stabbed Garcia-Santiago.
Garcia-Santiago told investigators that another man she couldn't identify stabbed her several times and that her son tried to snap her neck. When she tried to get away, her son pulled her back into the apartment and choked her until she fell down. Then the other man, whom police later identified as Jacobs, stabbed her again, search warrants allege.
Breeding said in court papers Griffin did multiple searches for "how to kill someone without other notice," and that Griffin accessed an article entitled "16 Steps to Kill Someone and Not Get Caught." Breeding also said that Griffin and Jacobs communicated on various social-media applications about how to commit the murder and how Griffin would pay Jacobs for his help.
After the stabbing, Breeding said, Griffin and Jacobs left Garcia-Santiago on the floor, bleeding, took her cellphone and some money and then stole her car.
According to court papers, Jacobs was also sent to Central Regional Hospital for evaluation on his capacity to proceed.
No trial date for either man has been set.
