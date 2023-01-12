Winston-Salem man acquitted in 2018 crash that killed 74-year-old woman and Mount Airy couple.

A Forsyth County jury acquitted a Winston-Salem man on charges that he caused a crash four years ago off University Parkway that killed a 74-year-old woman and a couple from Mount Airy.

Gabriel Lopez-Cruz, 37, of West Meadow Drive, was facing three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and one traffic infraction for exceeding the posted speed of 45 mph. The jury reached a verdict at 11 a.m. Thursday after deliberating for close to three hours over two days.

The jury found Lopez-Cruz not guilty on all three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and found that Lopez-Cruz was responsible for the traffic infraction of exceeding the posted speed limit.

Assistant District Attorney Jane Garrity who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Kevin Olson argued that Lopez-Cruz get the maximum fine allowed under the law for the traffic infraction.

"It is our sincere hope that the defendant will abide by the law going forward and recognize that three people lost their lives," Garrity said in court Thursday.

But Alan Doorasamy, Lopez-Cruz's attorney, urged Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court to not punish Lopez-Cruz for crimes of which the jury acquitted him.

"The jury found him not guilty (on the three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle)," Doorasamy said.

Morgan ultimately ordered Lopez-Cruz to pay a $250 fine. If Lopez-Cruz had been convicted of the three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, he could have faced up to 180 days in jail.

The crash happened at 1:48 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2018, on University Parkway at the entrance ramp to northbound U.S. 52. Florence Boothe, 74, was driving a 2013 Nissan Rouge and was turning left from northbound University Parkway onto the on-ramp. Authorities said Cruz was driving a 2016 Ford Transit van and hit Boothe's SUV on the right passenger side, killing Pamela June Akers, 59, who was in the front passenger seat, and her husband, Eddie Dean Akers, 64, who was in the back.

Boothe was taken to a hospital with injuries that authorities initially said were not life-threatening. But she died Sept. 1, 2018 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The main issue during the trial was whether Lopez-Cruz was speeding when the crash happened.

Doorasamy said after the trial that Forsyth County prosecutors failed to prove definitively that Lopez-Cruz was speeding. Prosecutors argued that Lopez-Cruz was going 63 mph in a 45-mph zone.

"They got this information that he was doing 63 miles per hour," he said. "They never said where they got (that information from) or put a document in front of the jury that this is where we got it from."

Before the trial started, Doorasamy filed a motion to suppress evidence obtained from the "black box" in the car Lopez-Cruz was driving. Doorasamy argued Lopez-Cruz did not own the van he was driving, and because he didn't own the van, Lopez-Cruz was in no position to consent to law-enforcement officers searching the van and downloading data from the "black box."

Doorasamy argued that under the federal privacy law, crash data from a "black box" is the property of the vehicle's owner.

Morgan denied the motion to suppress.

Garrity did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.