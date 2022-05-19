Winston-Salem man and four juveniles arrested after police chase.

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies arrested a Winston-Salem man and four juveniles after a traffic stop turned into a car chase.

Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, said in an email that on Wednesday night, deputies tried to stop a car in the area of Akron Drive and Indiana Avenue for a traffic violation. The driver didn't stop and deputies started pursuing the car, Howell said.

Annie Sims, also a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said that the chase ended in the 700 block of Efird Street.

Howell did not say on what road deputies tried to stop the car or how long the pursuit lasted. Howell also did not identify the driver.

She said during the chase, people in the car started throwing out firearms.

When deputies were able to stop the car, one person got out and ran away but was soon taken into custody. One of the people in the vehicle was an adult; the rest were juveniles.

Howell said she would not identify or provide any additional information about the juveniles. Deputies were able to recover the firearms thrown out of the car.

Tyrone Monte Eldridge Jr., 18, the driver of the car, was charged with felony flee to elude, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor speeding and other traffic violations.

