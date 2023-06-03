A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting of another man at a Burger King, authorities said.

Santonio Lorenzo McDuffie, 29, of Garfield Avenue is charged with assault, according to police.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the restaurant on 2100 Peters Creek Parkway. An employee hid in the restroom after she heard that someone had a gun.

When officers arrived, they found Adrian Lamont McFadden, 27, of Williams Drive with a gunshot wound to his leg in the restaurant's parking lot.

McFadden was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries. He was in stable condition Friday night.

According to investigators, McDuffie went to the restaurant to confront McFadden about a previous incident involving the two men. A fight ensued, leading to McFadden being shot.

McDuffie was seen leaving in a maroon Nissan Rouge. Police later found his vehicle on Garfield Avenue in the city's northern section.