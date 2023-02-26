A Winston-Salem man was arrested at a local motel Friday in connection with the Feb. 20 shooting of a woman in the Cleveland Avenue Homes area, authorities said Sunday.

Jacquan Terez Nivens, 29, of East 17th Street was apprehended Friday by officers at the Rodeway Inn on North Patterson Avenue, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Iyonna Lashay Moore, 28, also of East 17th Street, was struck in the ankle by a gunshot during an altercation with a man at about 4:24 p.m. on Feb. 20, police said. She was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Nivens, who was arrested without incident by members of the Winston-Salem Police Department SWAT Team, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting bodily injury, possession of firearm by felon and assault on a female.

He is being held with no bond allowed.

Nivens is scheduled to appear in court on the charges Monday.