Winston-Salem man arrested on 13 felony charges of sex abuse and possessing child pornography.

Winston-Salem police have charged a man on charges that he possessed child pornography and that he sexually abused a child.

Stephen Daniel Lintner, 63, of Montgomery Street, has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of indecent liberties with a minor, felony child abuse involving a sexual act, and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip on Feb. 12, 2020 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip said that a person was possibly in possession of child pornography.

Police said they conducted a lengthy investigation and then the police and the State Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children unit executed a search warrant on part of the house that Lintner used to rent.

On Wednesday, Lintner turned himself into the Winston-Salem Police Department. He was placed on a $50,000 bond and he is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on June 4.

Winston-Salem police said it would not be releasing any additional information because of the "sensitive nature of this investigation."