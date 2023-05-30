Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Friday on a charge of felony animal cruelty, after he allegedly beat a dog to death during what was apparently a domestic dispute on May 7.

Elson Ditrez Warren, 51, was arrested without incident, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said that a number of eyewitnesses told them that they saw Warren yelling at the dog and beating it against the railing of the back porch. The dog was dead when law enforcement officers arrived.

Investigators said the dog named Blondie received injuries to her back and spinal cord, as well as multiple fractures to her head, face and jaw. The dog also had fractured ribs, a torn lung and tears and bleeding of the liver.

When police responded on May 7 to what was termed a domestic incident between a man and a woman on Petree Road, they arrived to find a man covered in blood and the dead dog lying on the back porch. Blood stains were all around the porch, and when asked, the man said it was his own blood.

Police were suspicious that it was a case of animal cruelty, and asked the sheriff's office's Animal Services Division to investigate.

The woman at the scene with the man said she had not seen him harming Blondie during the domestic dispute, but witnesses said the man had beaten the dog, authorities said. Deputies seized the body of the dog, and a necropsy performed by a state laboratory confirmed the dog died of severe blunt trauma.

Warren was taken before a magistrate and received a bond of $2,500.

The sheriff's office said anyone with information on animal cruelty or other criminal activity should call the sheriff's office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.