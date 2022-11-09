Winston-Salem man charged in 1997 fatal shooting declared mentally incompetent. Forsyth judge dismisses charges.

A Forsyth County judge dismissed charges against a Winston-Salem man accused of shooting at two men, killing one of them, 25 years ago, ruling that the man will never regain his capacity to stand trial.

Albert Bernard Conrad, 70, has been in state-run hospitals since 1998 after he was first declared mentally incompetent to stand trial. In 2010, another Forsyth County judge ruled that Conrad was mentally competent, but more recent evaluations have found that he doesn't have the capacity to stand trial.

After a hearing Wednesday, Judge Patrick Nadolski of Forsyth Superior Court ruled that Conrad lacks the mental capacity to stand trial and that he will never regain that capacity due to a combination of mental illness, declining cognitive function and serious medical conditions. As a result, Nadolski dismissed one count of murder and two counts of discharging firearm into occupied property against Conrad.

Conrad was charged with first-degree murder in 1997 in the shooting death of Clyde M. Parks, one of Conrad's neighbors. Conrad had been living in a dilapidated house on Glenn Road outside of Lewisville and had been known to shout at pay phone and newspaper boxes. He also stared and waved sticks at people and jumped in front of moving cars.

On Aug. 26, 1997, Conrad came down the road with a rifle and started firing at Parks and William Cory Hill, one of the employees of Parks' lawn-care business, Hill told the Winston-Salem Journal. Parks was hit in the chest and died. Forsyth County sheriff's deputies arrested Conrad soon after the shooting but never found the rifle.

"He meant to kill me," Hill told the Journal. "I'm lucky."

In 1992, Conrad had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the people and several other offenses after Winston-Salem police said Conrad fired several rifle shots across the street from Kimberley Park Alternative School. One person was wounded by a metal fragment that police said came from either a bullet or one of the cars struck by bullets.

At Wednesday's hearing, Dr. Katayoun Tabrizi, a psychiatrist, testified that Conrad has severe mental illness, including schizophrenia, as well as dementia and medical problems that make it unlikely that his mental capacity can be restored.

"He is going to get worse," she said under cross-examination by Assistant District Attorney Ben White.

Dr. Nicole Wolfe, a psychiatrist at Central Regional Hospital who has been treating Conrad, agreed with Tabrizi's assessment. As long as Conrad is in a controlled environment and is taking his medication, he is fine. But he will be at least a danger to himself and possibly to others if he stops taking his medication, she said.

And because of the combination of mental health issues and medical conditions, there is little hope that Conrad will get better.

According to a 1997 Winston-Salem Journal article, Conrad had been judged incompetent to stand trial at least five times before he was charged with murder. That included the 1992 shooting incident, the article said.

Nadolski ordered Conrad to be involuntarily committed.