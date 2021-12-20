 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem man charged in bank robbery
A man was charged with common-law robbery on Monday after he went into a bank and passed a letter to an employee demanding money, Winston-Salem police reported.

Police said the robber went into the M & F Bank at 770 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 1 p.m. and fled moments later with an undetermined amount of money. 

Police said Jeffrey Todd Ingram, 53, of Winston-Salem was arrested without incident at his apartment in the 800 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, charged with common-law robbery and assigned a first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

