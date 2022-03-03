Winston-Salem man charged in double homicide in Lexington; one of the victims is also from Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man is facing murder charges in connection with the deaths Wednesday night of another Winston-Salem man and a Lexington man in Lexington, authorities said Thursday.

Brian Moses, 54, is charged with two counts of murder, arson, possession of a firearm by a felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon, Lexington police said. Moses was being held Thursday night in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two people were found dead and a child was found with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night inside a Lexington apartment where officials were called on a report of smoke from the home and signs of violence outside the complex, police said.

A caller told 911 dispatchers that there was blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot, police said.

Officers forced their way inside the apartment, where they encountered smoke and the two adults who were later pronounced dead. Officers also found a small child with traumatic injuries, police said.

The victims were identified as Robert Lee Stowe, 61, of Winston-Salem and Lionel Croker, 56, of Lexington, police said.