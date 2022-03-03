Winston-Salem man charged in double homicide in Lexington; one of the victims is also from Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man is facing murder charges in connection with the deaths Wednesday night of another Winston-Salem man and a Lexington man in Lexington, authorities said Thursday.
Brian Moses, 54, is charged with two counts of murder, arson, possession of a firearm by a felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon, Lexington police said. Moses was being held Thursday night in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Two people were found dead and a child was found with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night inside a Lexington apartment where officials were called on a report of smoke from the home and signs of violence outside the complex, police said.
A caller told 911 dispatchers that there was blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot, police said.
Officers forced their way inside the apartment, where they encountered smoke and the two adults who were later pronounced dead. Officers also found a small child with traumatic injuries, police said.
The victims were identified as Robert Lee Stowe, 61, of Winston-Salem and Lionel Croker, 56, of Lexington, police said.
Officers picked up the child and ran to nearby firefighters, who rendered medical aid as Davidson County emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene.
Lexington firefighters determined that the smoke was coming from a stove, and the apartment was not on fire.
The child’s injuries were not caused by the smoke or any fire inside the apartment, police said. Lexington police declined to identify the child or the child’s condition.
Investigators linked Moses to this incident and went to his home in Winston-Salem, police said. They saw a vehicle matching the description given by Lexington residents who saw a car at the apartment where the homicides occurred, police said.
Lexington and Winston-Salem police monitored the house as investigators obtained a search warrant, police said. Investigators executed the search warrant and obtained additional evidence in the case.
Lexington police then arrested Moses without incident.
Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
