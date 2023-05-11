A Winston-Salem man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of another man, authorities said.

Derrick Monte Harrison, 32, of Edelweiss Drive is charged with murder in the death of Mason Michael Christopher Williams, Winston-Salem police said.

Williams, 24, was fatally stabbed Wednesday night at an apartment, authorities said.

Harrison was arrested at the Burke Public Safety Center, police said. Harrison was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 11:56 a.m. to a reported stabbing at 4260 Brownsboro Road, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Williams, 24, with a stab wound in his upper torso, police said.

Williams was taken to a local hospital by Forsyth County emergency medical technicians, police said. Williams later died of his injuries.

Investigators determined that Williams was stabbed during a fight involving another person in the parking lot, police said.

Williams’ next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.

Williams’ death is the city’s 23rd homicide this year, as compared with 19 homicides during the same period in 2022, police said.