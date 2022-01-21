Winston-Salem man charged in shootings now faces drug charges

Watkins was initially arrested Jan. 16 after another man was shot and wounded in the city's southern section, police said.

Officers were called to 3260 E. Zuider Zee Drive, near Peters Creek Parkway, in reference to a shooting, police said. Inside one of the apartments there, police found DeAndre Lamonte West with a gunshot wound.

West was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later found the suspect, Watkins, in another apartment and arrested him.

Watkins was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and another count of possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

At the time of his arrest, Watkins was on probation for felony speeding to elude arrest in Virginia, police said. Because of that charge, Watkins is required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Watkins also has pending charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, violation of a domestic protective order, possession of methamphetamine and communicating a threat, police said.