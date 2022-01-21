Winston-Salem man charged in shootings now faces drug charges

A Winston-Salem man charged in two shootings earlier this month is now facing drug charges, Winston-Salem police said Friday.
Romelle Raekwon Watkins, 25, of Lewis Street is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in opioids, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a vehicle for storing or selling controlled substances and manufacturing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, Winston-Salem police said.
Watkins also is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver illegal drugs, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing, selling, delivering or possessing of illegal drugs within 1,000 feet of a park, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver illegal drugs and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, police said.
Investigators seized equipment to manufacture narcotics, 3.5 ounces of fentanyl mixed with cocaine, 1.53 ounces of fentanyl and 0.67 ounces of marijuana, police said.
Officers arrested Watkins on Wednesday without incident.
Watkins was being held in the Forsyth County Jail. His bond is $1.5 million on the drug offenses, but he is being held without bond the additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
Watkins was initially arrested Jan. 16 after another man was shot and wounded in the city's southern section, police said.
Officers were called to 3260 E. Zuider Zee Drive, near Peters Creek Parkway, in reference to a shooting, police said. Inside one of the apartments there, police found DeAndre Lamonte West with a gunshot wound.
West was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later found the suspect, Watkins, in another apartment and arrested him.
Watkins was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and another count of possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
At the time of his arrest, Watkins was on probation for felony speeding to elude arrest in Virginia, police said. Because of that charge, Watkins is required to wear an electronic monitoring device.
Watkins also has pending charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, violation of a domestic protective order, possession of methamphetamine and communicating a threat, police said.
After his Sunday arrest, Watkins posted a $50,000 bond Monday and was released from custody, police said.
In the meantime, investigators were looking into an aggravated assault that happened Jan. 12 in the 3100 block of Peters Creek Parkway, police said. A gun was fired in that incident.
Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Watkins, charging him with possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with that incident, police said.
Watkins is accused of firing the gun on Jan. 12, said Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department.
