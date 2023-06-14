A Winston-Salem man is facing a murder charge after authorities said he assaulted his roommate at a Statesville adult living home.

Greggory Gerald Warner, 61, was charged with first-degree murder. A magistrate ordered him held without bond.

The roommate was identified as Mark Gray Leggette, 69, of Lincolnton.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Warner was initially charged with assault inflicting serious injury and a magistrate set bond at $20,000. That charge was upgraded to murder when Leggette died on June 9. An autopsy, Campbell said, indicated that Leggette died of injuries sustained in the June 2 assault.

Campbell said deputies were called to Heritage Place Adult Living Center at 1392 Eufola Road on June 2 regarding an assault. He said employees called 911 after finding Leggette had been assaulted.

Campbell said Leggette had been beaten repeatedly in the head with a blunt object. Leggette was transported via Iredell EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Warner was still on the scene and was taken into custody, Campbell said.

After the autopsy, Campbell said, deputies served the murder warrant on Warner who was still in custody on the $20,000 bond.