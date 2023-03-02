A Winston-Salem man is charged with having a submachine gun during a shooting in February.

Danny Lee Welch, 35, of Ivy Avenue is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a firearm by a felon, Winston-Salem police said.

According to an arrest warrant, Welch had a Sten MK II, a fully automatic, 9 mm submachine gun on Feb. 16.

At 8:37 p.m. Feb. 16, officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue found Miguel Bernal Perez, 19, sitting in a chair outside an apartment building with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police found another man, Sedrick Hines, 28, lying in the parking lot of the apartments. Hines had a gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Bernal Perez and Hines were both taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, police said.

A gray or white Chevrolet Malibu sedan had driven through the parking lot and the occupants fired at the men, who were in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Investigators found spent casings in the parking lot as well as a "rifle-style gun" near one of the buildings.

A witness also reported seeing a four-wheel all-terrain-vehicle speeding in the 2400 block of Old Greensboro Road shortly after the shooting occurred.

The driver was possibly carrying a rifle, but a search of the area failed to turn up the ATV or its driver, police said.

Welch, who was at the scene, told officers he believed his left shin was cut by a bullet, but he declined medical treatment, police said.

Investigators identified Welch as the shooter on Feb. 16, police said in a news release earlier this week.

When asked whether Welch is facing charges in the shooting of Bernal Perez and Hines, Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman, said police are still investigating the case.

Welch was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $25,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.