Winston-Salem man charged with killing his mother; four children found safe

A 33-year-old Winston-Salem man was charged with murder Sunday afternoon in connection with the stabbing death of his mother Saturday evening.

Jacob Christian Jones was served with the murder warrant in the Mecklenburg County Jail, where he was being held on a robbery charge that police indicated was related to the death of Rosalyn Jones, 68.

Police responded to a reported assault Saturday afternoon at Jones’ house at 3516 Rosemont Ave. shortly before 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Jones inside with a fatal stab wound. She died in her home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives learned that Jones had been at the house and had fled with his four children. He did not have legal custody of them, police said, so an Amber Alert was issued for a 9-year-old. Authorities across the state were asked to look out for a black Cadillac Escalade.

Hours later, about 2 a.m. Sunday, Pineville police and the N.C. State Highway Patrol located Jones in Pineville. The four children were found with him, safe and unharmed.

“Mr. Jones was arrested for an outstanding robbery warrant related to this incident,” police wrote in a news release.