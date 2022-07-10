Winston-Salem man charged with murder of store clerk in town of Star

A Winston-Salem man was charged on Friday with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the June 25 death of a store clerk in the town of Star, according to a warrant on file at the Forsyth County Magistrate's Office.

Officers with the State Bureau of Investigation arrested James William Ward Jr., 57 of Winston-Salem and charged him with murder and robbery in the death of Laura Lynn Whiteman, who worked at the Quik Chek convenience store in Star, a small town in Montgomery County.

Ward was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

According to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, Whitman was working her first shift at the convenience store when a man tried to rob the store just after 10 p.m. that Saturday night.

According to an account of the crime given to WGHP from the daughter of the victim, the man jumped the counter, shot Whitman and took money before leaving the store.

The amount of cash taken in the robbery amounted to only $96, according to the arrest warrant.

Whitman's daughter, Courtney Rodriguez, told WGHP that Whitman was 53 years old and had been working at the Quik Chek in the nearby town of Candor when she was transferred to the store in Star. Rodriguez told WGHP that her mother was a loving person who enjoyed talking with customers and asking them how they were doing.

"She was sweet, everybody loved her, anybody that came in and knew her," the daughter told WGHP.