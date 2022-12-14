Winston-Salem man charged with shooting two men in early November over a card game.

Winston-Salem police arrested a man Wednesday morning on charges that he shot two men early last month after an argument over a card game.

Keontre Deshawn Myers, 22, of North Laura Wall Boulevard, has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious bodily injury and an unrelated charge of felony probation violation, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service took Myers into custody at 7 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Old Salisbury Court.

The shooting happened on Nov. 4.

At 6:12 p.m. on Nov. 4, Winston-Salem police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Horizon Lane. Before they got there, they learned that a gunshot victim had been placed in a blue Honda sedan that left the scene.

Officers found evidence that a shooting happened in the parking lot of 2630 Horizon Lane, police said. A short time later, Adrian Lamaar Sides Jr., 34, and Antonio Christopher Moore, 29, arrived at local hospitals in separate vehicles. Sides had a gunshot wound to his upper legs, and Moore had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower leg. The victims' injuries were non-life threatening, police said.

Winston-Salem police investigators determined that Sides, Moore and a suspect known as "Charlie" were playing cards along with others near vehicles in the parking lot of 2630 Horizon Lane. Then there was an argument, and the man known as "Charlie" pulled out a gun and shot Sides and Moore, police said. "Charlie" then left in a red Chevrolet Impala before officers arrived.

Winston-Salem police said investigators with the department's Firearms Investigations Division and Gun Reduction Unit identified Myers as the suspect in the shooting, and a warrant for Myers' arrest was issued on Nov. 4. The Winston-Salem Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service had been looking for Myers since the day of the shooting.

Myers is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Thursday.