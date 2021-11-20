Winston-Salem man claiming wrongful conviction wants ballistics evidence tested in effort to prove innocence.

All the shell casings came from the same firearm, which was never recovered, and three witnesses told police that the shooter fired the gun from behind a car on the side of the street. Hayes' attorneys argue that if that is true, there is no way for two of the total 14 shell casings to end up on the front porch. Hayes' attorneys also said that all three witnesses gave trial testimony that contradicted their initial statements to police.

Forsyth County prosecutors have argued that Hayes is guilty and that the newly-discovered evidence is neither compelling nor reliable enough to overturn his conviction.

Mark Rabil and Emily Thornton, Hayes' attorneys, filed a motion for testing on Nov. 12 in Forsyth Superior Court. Rabil is the director of the Innocence and Justice Clinic at Wake Forest University School of Law. Thornton is a staff attorney for the clinic.

They want a Forsyth County judge to order new forensic testing for the 14 shell casings and one projectile that was taken from Bitting's body at autopsy. According to the motion, scientists can use new technology not available at the time of Hayes' trial to pull DNA evidence and latent fingerprints from the ballistics evidence. The testing could help definitively exclude Hayes as a suspect and possibly lead investigators to the actual shooter, Rabil and Thornton said.