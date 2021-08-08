Winston-Salem man convicted for his role in shooting in gun-for-drug exchange gone wrong.

An 18-year-old Winston-Salem man was convicted Thursday for his role in a shooting that left a woman seriously injured and that stemmed from a gun-for-drugs transaction that went off the rails.
Caleb Landrum pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Thursday to one count of common-law robbery. As part of a plea agreement, Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster voluntarily dismissed more serious charges that Landrum had been facing — assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm into occupied property.
There was no evidence that Landrum was the shooter, and Foster said that Landrum had agreed to testify against the alleged shooter, Jordan Lamarte Tuttle, who has since pleaded guilty to charges in the incident and is now serving up to 14 years in prison. Tuttle is accused of seriously injuring Malaka Knight, who was shot in the head.
Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court handed down a suspended sentence of a minimum of one year, one month to a maximum of two years, one month and placed Landrum on supervised probation for three years.
Foster said Knight’s boyfriend, Nykeon Woods, contacted Tuttle and Landrum to get illegal drugs for a gun. On May 11, 2020, Tuttle and Landrum gave Woods marijuana for a 9mm handgun.
But Woods had a change of heart and wanted to get the gun back so that he could sell it and give his girlfriend, with whom they had a child, as a Mother’s Day gift, Foster said. Woods contacted Tuttle to get the gun back.
Tuttle and Landrum came back to Woods’ house in the 2400 block of Caledonia Drive, and according to search warrants, Tuttle refused to turn over the gun. Search warrants said Tuttle “clutched” the gun and told Woods to walk outside.
Woods attempted to give the marijuana back to Tuttle and Tuttle snatched the drugs and pulled the gun from his waistband and started shooting at Nykeon Woods. Malaka Knight was standing in the doorway when she was shot in the head, according to the search warrants.
Foster said that Nykeon Woods and others at the scene were uncooperative with Winston-Salem police.
“We are left with no one in the house willing to help (with the investigation),” she said. Landrum gave a statement to Winston-Salem police and was willing to testify against Tuttle, if the case went to trial. Tuttle pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and other separate charges on July 2 in Forsyth Superior Court.
Julie Boyer, Landrum’s attorney, said her client and Tuttle met while working at Popeye’s restaurant and bonded over smoking marijuana. He did not know that Tuttle and Woods had a history, Boyer said.
Since the incident happened, Landrum has done well on pre-trial release and has worked to turn his life around, she said.
