Winston-Salem man convicted for his role in shooting in gun-for-drug exchange gone wrong.

But Woods had a change of heart and wanted to get the gun back so that he could sell it and give his girlfriend, with whom they had a child, as a Mother’s Day gift, Foster said. Woods contacted Tuttle to get the gun back.

Tuttle and Landrum came back to Woods’ house in the 2400 block of Caledonia Drive, and according to search warrants, Tuttle refused to turn over the gun. Search warrants said Tuttle “clutched” the gun and told Woods to walk outside.

Woods attempted to give the marijuana back to Tuttle and Tuttle snatched the drugs and pulled the gun from his waistband and started shooting at Nykeon Woods. Malaka Knight was standing in the doorway when she was shot in the head, according to the search warrants.

Foster said that Nykeon Woods and others at the scene were uncooperative with Winston-Salem police.

“We are left with no one in the house willing to help (with the investigation),” she said. Landrum gave a statement to Winston-Salem police and was willing to testify against Tuttle, if the case went to trial. Tuttle pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and other separate charges on July 2 in Forsyth Superior Court.