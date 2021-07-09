Winston-Salem man convicted for minor role in armed robbery of two teens

A Winston-Salem man who a prosecutor said played a minor role in the armed robbery of two teenagers has a chance to get the charges dismissed if he abides by certain conditions.
Jashawn Jawan Spruill, 21, of Chickamauga Drive, pleaded guilty Friday in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of felony larceny from a person. When he and two other people were arrested in late 2019, they faced more serious charges, including first-degree kidnapping. But further investigation by Winston-Salem police revealed that the two teenagers had contacted one of Spruill's co-defendants about getting a stolen car and then it turned into an armed robbery, Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques said in court.
Judge Michael Stone of Forsyth Superior Court delayed sentencing and allowed Spruill to enter what is called a conditional discharge. Spruill will be on supervised probation for 18 months and as long as he complies with the various conditions, the criminal charges will then be dismissed. Those conditions include having no contact with the victims or the co-defendants, not consuming alcohol or drugs, sticking to the curfew set by his probation officer and either staying employed or enrolling in an educational program.
Bosques said Winston-Salem police started investigating a report of a kidnapping on Dec. 30, 2019. Officers were called to Salem Crest Apartments on the 1400 block of East 10th Street. Officers were told that two people, ages 14 and 17, had been kidnapped and robbed.
Bosques said investigators later learned that the teenagers had contacted one of Spruill's co-defendants about getting a stolen car. Spruill and his co-defendants, Laiere Daenize Liggins, 21, of Vista Court, and Kentrell Dequan Mason Crowell, 17, of Salem Crest Circle, picked the two teenagers up, she said.
Then the three men robbed the teenagers, Bosques said. The teenagers were robbed of cash and cellphones.
Liggins pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and some unrelated charges and got a suspended sentence of 18 months to 34 months. He had to serve a 30-day active sentence and was placed on supervised probation for 36 months, court documents said.
Crowell pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious restraint and two counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to three years and two months to four years and 10 months in prison, court documents said.
Bosques said in court that she offered the chance for conditional discharge because the evidence showed he played a minor role in the incident and that he had not gotten in any further legal trouble while he was on pre-trial release.
Erin Woodrum, Spruill's attorney, said in court that Spruill has strong family support, which helped him turn himself around after he got arrested. His friendship with Liggins is what led him down the wrong road, she said.
