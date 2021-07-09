Winston-Salem man convicted for minor role in armed robbery of two teens

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bosques said investigators later learned that the teenagers had contacted one of Spruill's co-defendants about getting a stolen car. Spruill and his co-defendants, Laiere Daenize Liggins, 21, of Vista Court, and Kentrell Dequan Mason Crowell, 17, of Salem Crest Circle, picked the two teenagers up, she said.

Then the three men robbed the teenagers, Bosques said. The teenagers were robbed of cash and cellphones.

Liggins pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and some unrelated charges and got a suspended sentence of 18 months to 34 months. He had to serve a 30-day active sentence and was placed on supervised probation for 36 months, court documents said.

Crowell pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious restraint and two counts of armed robbery and was sentenced to three years and two months to four years and 10 months in prison, court documents said.

Bosques said in court that she offered the chance for conditional discharge because the evidence showed he played a minor role in the incident and that he had not gotten in any further legal trouble while he was on pre-trial release.

Erin Woodrum, Spruill's attorney, said in court that Spruill has strong family support, which helped him turn himself around after he got arrested. His friendship with Liggins is what led him down the wrong road, she said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.