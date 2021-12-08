Winston-Salem man convicted for role in 2018 beating death of man found in dumpster

A Winston-Salem man was convicted Wednesday for his role in the beating death of another man whose body was later found in a dumpster in January 2018.
In Forsyth Superior Court, Rayshaun Hall, 30, entered what is known as an Alford plea to several charges — accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and concealment of a body after an unnatural death. An Alford plea means that Hall did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him if the case had gone to trial. As part of the plea arrangement, Assistant District Attorney Ben White dismissed two other charges — first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges and sentenced Hall to a minimum of seven years, nine months, and a maximum of 10 years, four months, in prison. It's the same sentence his co-defendant, Quincy Devorice Valentine, 31, received in September. Valentine pleaded guilty to the same charges.
White said both men were identified by witnesses as carrying out Curtis Jermaine Farrow, 40, after a group of men reportedly beat him to death. Farrow's body was found on Jan. 20, 2018, in a dumpster in the 2900 block of Ivey Avenue. His body was covered in blood and wrapped in a blanket. An autopsy determined that Farrow had died from multiple blunt-force injuries to the head.
Hall's mother, Pam Hall, sat anxiously on the front row and when it was her chance to speak, she fiercely defended her son, calling him a "good-hearted man."
She expressed her condolences to Farrow's sister and mother, who sat directly behind White in the courtroom. But she said when she asked her son whether he committed the crime, he told her that he didn't.
"He told me he didn't do this and I believe my child," she said.
As he did in September, White offered a chilling recitation of what he claimed happened to Farrow, starting on the night of Jan. 19, 2018:
Two witnesses — Jennifer Henderson and Kenneth Mayo — told Winston-Salem police that they were at the house in the 2000 block of Bertha Street and heard Farrow being beaten by a group of men. Henderson told Farrow's sister, Anisha Cox, that Farrow's teeth and clothes were in a garbage can inside the house.
Henderson also told her that Farrow's blood could be found in the house.
Henderson told police that Farrow was with her on Jan. 19, 2018, when someone she knew as "Reese" came by and asked to use her car to go to Walmart. Reese was later identified as Edward Maurice Nelson, 34, who is facing a first-degree murder charge in Farrow's death. His case is still pending.
Nelson came back, then he and Farrow went to buy ecstasy. When they returned, the two men got into an argument. White said in court that when the two men went to a house where Farrow said he had gotten drugs before, it was abandoned. That led Nelson to believe that Farrow had set him up to be robbed.
Farrow denied that was the case during the argument. Nelson then told Henderson and Mayo to go into separate bedrooms, and Henderson told police she heard Nelson give Farrow a choice — pick someone from Nelson's crew to fight or get jumped by everyone. She said she saw at least six men in the house.
Henderson said she heard someone running and then heard people yelling, "Where are you going?" Then something hit the wall and she heard slaps and punches, White said.
Farrow yelled, "Yo, Reese, please don't kill me Reese! Please don't kill me!" Henderson said she heard more running and Nelson told others not to let Farrow get away. A front door slammed shut. Henderson said she heard Farrow being dragged into the house and the beating began again. Mayo told police that he opened the door to his bedroom and saw Nelson and several other men assaulting Farrow.
Henderson said she heard one last smacking sound and then someone said, "He is out." Farrow was taken into a back room. When she came out of the bedroom, she saw several men laughing, drinking and smoking marijuana. Everyone soon left. Farrow was still in the back room, breathing loudly.
At 5 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2018, Valentine and Hall came in and told Henderson and Mayo to go into a bedroom and shut the door. They then heard a smack and one of the men told Farrow to "get the f*** up, bro." The back door slammed shut and Henderson said she heard tires spinning. A half-hour later, the men came back, but without Farrow. They told Henderson they had taken Farrow to a house owned by a man they called "Slim" so that Farrow could "sleep it off."
Vince Rabil, Hall's attorney, said that no one identified Hall as being in the house when Farrow was beaten. And both Henderson and Mayo admitted to using crack cocaine on Jan. 20, 2018, he said.
Cox told Bray that Farrow did not deserve to die the way he did. She described him as a wonderful father, grandfather and son who loved Christmas. One of the last Christmas gifts he gave her, Cox said, was a necklace.
Inscribed on the necklace were these words, "Live, Laugh and Love."
336-727-7326