Winston-Salem man convicted for role in 2018 beating death of man who was found in dumpster

Nelson came back, then he and Farrow went to buy ecstasy. When they returned, the two men got into an argument. White said in court that when the two men went to a house where Farrow said he had gotten drugs before, it was abandoned. That led Nelson to believe that Farrow had set him up to be robbed.

Farrow denied that was the case during the argument. Nelson then told Henderson and Mayo to go into separate bedrooms, and Henderson told police she heard Nelson give Farrow a choice — pick someone from Nelson's crew to fight or get jumped by everyone. She said she saw at least six men in the house.

Henderson said she heard someone running and then heard people yelling, "Where are you going?" Then something hit the wall and she heard slaps and punches, White said.

Farrow yelled, "Yo, Reese, please don't kill me Reese! Please don't kill me!" Henderson said she heard more running and Nelson told others not to let Farrow get away. A front door slammed shut. Henderson said she heard Farrow being dragged into the house and the beating began again. Mayo told police that he opened the door to his bedroom and saw Nelson and several other men assaulting Farrow.