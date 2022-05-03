 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Winston-Salem man convicted of accidentally shooting his 3-year-old daughter in 2015

A Winston-Salem man was convicted on charges that he accidentally shot his 3-year-old daughter in the leg in 2015 while he was cleaning his gun. 

Stephen Ray Ivey, 31, of Sedge Meadow Drive pleaded guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanor charges — child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. As part of the plea arrangement, a felony child abuse charge was reduced to misdemeanor child abuse. 

Judge Michael A. Stone of Forsyth Superior Court gave Ivey a total sentence of 105 days in the Forsyth County Jail. 

Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said Tuesday in Forsyth Superior Court that Kernersville Police officers went to a house in the 900 block of Branchwood Drive on Feb. 28, 2015. The officers arrived at 3:15 p.m. and found the girl. 

She had a gunshot wound in her right leg and a fractured femur, Chavious said. The girl also suffered blood loss and became anemic. 

Investigators with the Kernersville Police Department got various stories about what happened, Chavious said. 

Eventually, Ivey told investigators that he had gone to a room in the house to clean a 9mm gun. His daughter followed him. The gun did not have a magazine, but Ivey didn't realize that there was a bullet in the chamber. 

Chavious said that Ivey believed he was pulling the trigger of the gun in a safe direction. Then he heard his daughter crying and saw that she was injured. He immediately started applying pressure to the gunshot wound, Chavious said. 

The girl was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital, where she had surgery. 

Chavious said there were some problems with how the Kernersville Police Department investigated the case, causing a delay in criminal charges being filed. The investigation was later renewed, with detectives obtaining medical records and reviewing statements. 

"The delay caused us not to be able to pursue the case as we would have hoped," Chavious said in court. 

Chavious said the girl has healed but has some issues because one of her legs has grown more rapidly than the other. 

Stuart Teeter, Ivey's attorney, said his client has voluntarily not had any contact with his daughter for the past five years. 

He said Ivey wants to put this all behind him. 

Stephen Ray Ivey

Ivey

 Photo courtesy of Forsyth County

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

