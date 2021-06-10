Winston-Salem man convicted of attempting to conceal death of man who died playing Russian Roulette.

A 20-year-old Winston-Salem man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he concealed the death of another man who fatally shot himself while playing Russian roulette in a stolen car.

Kei-Vaunaugh Cearon Sanders of Locus Street pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to attempted concealment of a death, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and several other charges.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges and sentenced Sanders to a minimum of two years and a maximum of three years and five months in prison.

Sanders was initially charged with concealment of a death. The charge was connected to the death of Kalil Nathanial Rice, 19. Rice was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound shortly after 2 a.m. on July 13, 2020, in an abandoned Kia Sorento in the 1800 block of Gray Avenue.