Winston-Salem man convicted of breaking into apartment and assaulting woman who fought him off.

The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said Monday that a Winston-Salem man was convicted of breaking into an apartment, assaulting a woman who was asleep in her bed and stealing cigarettes.

Tre Nelson Fuller, 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 7 in Forsyth Superior Court to first-degree burglary, felony larceny, sexual battery and assault on a female, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

Judge Daniel A. Keuhnert sentenced Fuller to a minimum of four years, 10 months and a maximum of six years, 10 months in prison.

The district attorney's office said that on the night of Feb. 25, 2021, Winston-Salem police officers responded to a call about a break-in in an apartment at Zuider Zee Court. Police learned that an unidentified man wearing a mask had broken into an apartment through a rear door while people inside were asleep. The man stole cigarettes that were near the back door.

The man, later identified as Fuller, then went into an upstairs bedroom looking for more items to steal. A woman was sleeping in the bed. The man, the district attorney's office said, grabbed the woman around the neck and in between her legs.

The woman fought off Fuller, causing him to get out of the bedroom and run down the stairs. The noise awakened another woman who was downstairs and asleep on a couch. She ran up the stairs to help the first woman and ran into Fuller. The two struggled on the stairs and then Fuller ran out of the house.

A hat that was dropped by the man was submitted for DNA testing and the results matched Fuller, the district attorney's office said. Fuller was arrested on May 27, 2022.

Assistant District Attorneys James Dornfried and Kevin Olsen prosecuted the case. Fuller was represented by Terrence Hines.