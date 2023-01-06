Winston-Salem man convicted of fatally shooting cab driver in 2018.

It still wasn't clear Friday what led a Winston-Salem man to fatally shoot a cab driver early one morning in March 2018. But what was abundantly clear was that Calvin Lee Moore Jr. appeared to have remorse for his actions.

Moore, 30, of the 4300 block of Whitfield Road, pleaded guilty Friday morning to one count of second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Richard Dorman Webb, who worked for Classic Cab Co.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Moore to a minimum of 12 years, 11 months, and a maximum of 16 years, 6 months, in prison.

Dressed in a blue jail jumpsuit, Moore was emotional as he answered Hall's questions about the plea transcript. When Hall asked if Moore had any questions, Moore paused and when he spoke, his voice shook.

"It's been hard for me," he told Hall. Later, he apologized to Webb's family members, including Webb's longtime friend and former wife, Joann Collie. "I never intended to hurt Richard Webb," he said.

Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Shrader said early on March 8, 2018, Winston-Salem police officers were called to a taxi cab at the intersection of Peachtree and Tower streets. Officers found Dorman in the driver's seat of the cab in an upright position. When they moved his body, the officers discovered that Dorman had been shot in the back.

The rear-passenger door was open, and some of Webb's belongings, including his phone, his wallet and the contents of the wallet were strewn along the street. A large amount of money was still in the breast pocket of Webb's shirt, Shrader said.

Investigators learned that Webb was last seen at 1:23 a.m. on March 8, 2018, when Classic Cab dispatched him to an address on Whitfield Street. Investigators went to a house on Peachtree Street, where the call for a cab originated. They talked to a woman who answered the door and told them that Moore had come to the house at 4 a.m. on March 8, 2018. Moore was also at the house and was taken into custody. Detectives executed a search warrant and found a .22-caliber revolver under a mattress.

Moore later told investigators during an interview at the police department that the gun was his and was used to kill Webb.

Shrader said Moore initially denied involvement and then gave a full statement. He told investigators that Webb was the aggressor and that the shooting happened after the two had had an argument.

Jones Byrd, Moore's attorney, said the two men had fought over the route Webb was taking and over payment.

Shrader said there was no evidence of a struggle, but Byrd said that doesn't rule out the possibility that the two men had a hand-to-hand tussle in the cab.

Shrader said that the bullet struck Webb in the back and went through one of his lungs and his aorta. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement read by Shrader, Collie said she had known Webb for 28 years and called him her best friend. Webb was a father to her son. She said she wishes she knew why Moore killed Webb.

Byrd said that Moore has three children and was going to see his two youngest children on the night he called the cab. Moore, Byrd said, has done nothing but express remorse for what he did and gave Winston-Salem police detectives a full statement.

Moore broke down after Hall sentenced, saying that he hadn't seen his children much in the five years since he's been at the Forsyth County Jail, awaiting trial.

"I just want to better myself," he said.