Winston-Salem man convicted of having child pornography.

A Winston-Salem man was convicted Tuesday on 24 counts of child pornography charges.

Robert Evoy Hushbeck, 39, of Davis Road, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave him an active sentence of six months in prison and handed down four consecutive suspended sentences of a minimum of one year, 6 months and a maximum of two years and 10 months. He will be placed on supervised probation for five years and has to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.

Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office started investigating on March 26, 2020. Eventually, the investigation revealed that Hushbeck had images and videos depicting young children being raped by adult men.

The age range was from infants to young teens.

Dan Wanderman, Hushbeck's attorney, said that his client suffered from PTSD and other mental health issues from his time in the military.